Washington, DC

Nationals' Dee Strange-Gordon: Starts up rehab assignment

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Strange-Gordon (illness) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Bobby...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Not running at full speed

Fletcher (hip) joined the Angels on Wednesday to be evaluated and won't be activated from the injured list in the immediate future, as manager Joe Maddon indicated the infielder may not be running at 100 percent, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. The 27-year-old has played in four games at...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Begins rehab assignment

Smith (ankle) reported to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment. Smith landed on the shelf last week with a bone bruise in his left ankle, and the start of a rehab assignment indicates it won't be a long stay on the injured list. The 25-year-old should only require a couple games in the minors and should rejoin the A's this weekend.
OAKLAND, CA
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
CBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Homers, doubles in win

Kepler went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Tuesday's win over the Tigers. Kepler doubled off Eduardo Rodriguez in the bottom of the second inning, driving in Kyle Garlick. He later took Rodriguez deep in his next at-bat in fourth, scoring Gio Urshela in the process. The homer was Kepler's second of the season and first in his last 14 games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Not starting Wednesday

Velazquez isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Velazquez has gone 0-for-9 with a walk and two strikeouts in his last three appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Tyler Wade will shift to shortstop while Jack Mayfield starts at second base.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Ryan Jeffers (knee) starting Tuesday for Twins

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (knee) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Jeffers was scratched from Sunday's lineup with a knee problem and the Twins had Monday off, but he is back in action for Tuesday's matchup. Jeffers is replacing Jose Godoy behind the dish and hitting eighth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Baltimore Orioles LHP John Means undergoes successful Tommy John surgery

Baltimore Orioles left-hander John Means underwent successful Tommy John surgery on his left elbow Wednesday morning in Dallas, according to manager Mike Elias. "Everything went great," Elias said. Means will begin rehabilitation immediately. The Orioles are hopeful that Means, an All-Star in 2019, can return in the first half of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Two more steals

Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases in a 2-1 loss Thursday in Tampa Bay. Rodriguez singled in the second, was hit by a pitch and stole a base in the fourth and reached on a fielder's choice and swiped a base in the ninth. He leads all of baseball with eight steals and has yet to be caught trying. With hits in five of the last six contests, he's raised his average to .194 but is still in search of his first big-league homer. While he tries to figure it out at the plate, he's contributing on the basepaths and in the field.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Tigers full of excuses for inexplicable ending to Twins’ walk-off win

Yes, it’s April. But the Detroit Tigers inexplicable loss to the Twins on Tuesday night could come back to haunt them by season’s end. With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Miguel Sano hit a deep fly ball to right fielder Robbie Grossman. While it would’ve been a tough catch, Grossman sure did have a shot at it. Unfortunately, said line drive went over his head, starting the circus act that was Detroit’s ninth-inning fielding display.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ethan Roberts: Struggles Thursday

Roberts allowed three runs on four hits in an inning of relief work during Thursday's loss to Atlanta. He struck out two. Roberts didn't take the loss, as he entered the contest in the eighth inning with the Cubs already trailing, but he didn't help keep his team in the game, either. The righty has nine strikeouts through seven innings this season, but he's otherwise struggled with a 7.71 ERA and 2.00 WHIP. Roberts should remain in a lower-leverage role until he shows a bit more consistency on the mound.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Kyle Wright: Dominant again Thursday

Wright (3-0) earned the win over the Cubs on Thursday, tossing seven innings during which he allowed one run on three hits and four walks while striking out eight. Wright continued his upstart campaign with his third quality start, each of which has resulted in a win. The right-hander notched 11 swinging strikes, didn't allow any extra-base hits and finished with eight punchouts. Wright has been so good this season that his ERA actually increased (to 1.13) with the superb performance, as he entered the contest having allowed only two earned runs across his first 17 frames. He has looked like an emerging ace so far in 2022 and will look to keep rolling when he takes on the Mets in New York in his next scheduled start.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Martin Perez: Phenomenal in no-decision

Perez allowed one run on two hits in seven innings, striking out four in a 3-2 loss Thursday against Houston. He did not factor into the decision. After being perfect through six innings, Perez allowed a leadoff double and a two-out RBI single in the seventh. The lefty was incredibly efficient, needing only 77 pitches to complete the frames. The last two games have been masterfully pitched by the 31-year-old, allowing just one run on four hits in 13 innings. He has, however, compiled an ERA below four just once in his career, during his first stint in Texas when he posted a 3.62 ERA in 2013.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Two RBI, steal

Phillips went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and two RBI in a 2-1 win Thursday over Seattle. Phillips drove in Harold Ramirez twice with singles, accounting for all the Rays' offense. He stole his third base of the year following his second hit but was left stranded. It was the first appearance for the charismatic outfielder in five days and the first time he recorded two hits in a game this season. After walking in 10.5 percent of his plate appearances in his first five seasons, the 27-year-old has only walked once in 31 trips to the plate this season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Austin Riley: Slugs fifth long ball

Riley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-1 win over the Cubs on Thursday. Riley gave the Braves an early lead with a 429-foot solo shot to left field in the first inning. The blast was his fifth of the campaign, tied for seventh-most in the league. Three of Riley's long balls have come in his past five games.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Sits out against lefty

Larnach is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. With southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Larnach will sit for only the second time since being called up from Triple-A St. Paul on April 13. While starting in each of the Twins' last nine games, Larnach has produced a modest .242/.278/.333 slash line while striking out in 30.6 percent of his plate appearances, so he likely won't have much of a case to hold down an everyday role in the outfield once Alex Kirilloff (wrist) potentially makes his return from the injured list later this week. Kyle Garlick will replace Larnach in left field Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Nick Gordon sitting for Twins against Tigers

Minnesota Twins infielder/outfielder Nick Gordon is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers. Kyle Garlick is replacing Gordon in left field and hitting fifth. numberFire’s models project Garlick for 10.1 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a $2,200...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Pinch-hit homer

Tucker hit a two-run homer in his only at-bat in a 3-2 win Thursday over Texas. Tucker pinch hit for Jose Siri in the eighth inning and hit a towering two-run blast off Matt Bush to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. The right fielder had started every game of the season and was out of the lineup for the first time. After beginning the season 4-for-46, he is 9-for-22 with two homers and nine RBI in his last six games. Coming off an impressive age-24 season, there were high hopes for Tucker and he appears to be figuring it out at the plate of late.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Records three hits

Odor went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Thursday against the Yankees. Odor recorded hits in each of his last three at-bats, highlighted by an RBI double in the ninth inning. He entered the game having tallied only two extra-base hits, and this performance also marked his first multi-hit effort of the campaign. Coupled with a 30.8 percent strikeout rate, Odor is hitting just .200/.288/.289 across 52 plate appearances this season.
BALTIMORE, MD

