ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Nationals' Lane Thomas: Sitting out Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Thomas is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins. Thomas will hit the bench for the series opener after...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina moving to Cardinals' dugout Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Molina is moving to the dugout after starting the previous two games. Andrew Knizner is replacing Molina at catcher and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Knizner...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets, Cardinals brawl amid HBP controversy

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals probably won't be sending each other Christmas cards anytime soon. Less than 24 hours after New York right-hander Chris Bassitt publicly blasted MLB because three more Mets hitters were struck by pitches during Tuesday's 3-0 win at St. Louis, Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas reportedly clapped back and said pitchers should "take some responsibility" rather than blame the alleged questionable quality of baseballs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Drives in both runs Monday

O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Mets. Max Scherzer and Miles Mikolas put on a pitching duel for most of the game. O'Neill was able to open the scoring in the eighth with a two-run single off Trevor May, but the Mets rallied for the win in the ninth. O'Neill's been solid from a run-production standpoint with 10 RBI and eight runs scored through 14 contests. He's added a home run, two doubles and two stolen bases while posting a .216/.300/.314 slash line.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Thomas
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Two RBI, steal

Phillips went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and two RBI in a 2-1 win Thursday over Seattle. Phillips drove in Harold Ramirez twice with singles, accounting for all the Rays' offense. He stole his third base of the year following his second hit but was left stranded. It was the first appearance for the charismatic outfielder in five days and the first time he recorded two hits in a game this season. After walking in 10.5 percent of his plate appearances in his first five seasons, the 27-year-old has only walked once in 31 trips to the plate this season.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias resting for Orioles Thursday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. Kelvin Gutierrez is replacing Urias on third base and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Gutierrez for 5.2 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Akil Baddoo on Detroit bench Tuesday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Chris Paddack and the Minnesota Twins. Derek Hill is starting in center field over Baddoo and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Hill for 8.1 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,000...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Danny Mendick moving to White Sox bench for Thursday matinee

Chicago White Sox infielder Danny Mendick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Mendick started the previous three games, but he is taking a seat for Thursday's matinee. Leury Garcia is replacing Mendick on second base and batting ninth. Josh Harrison is out of the lineup for a second straight game.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Steals base, scores twice in win

O'Neill went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Mets. O'Neill went hitless for the fifth time in his last seven games, but he was still able to cross the place for the first time since April 20. The outfielder has gotten into a bit of a slump, dropping his slash line to .186/.275/.271 with a home run, 10 RBI, three stolen bases and 10 runs scored through 69 plate appearances this season. With Lars Nootbaar optioned to Triple-A Memphis earlier in the week, O'Neill's starting role in left field should continue to be safe as he works to get back on track.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Dansby Swanson: Slugs first homer

Swanson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-1 win against the Cubs. Swanson batted out of the nine spot in the order and was one of four Braves with multiple hits. His third-inning solo shot traveled an estimated 432 feet and was his first long ball of the campaign. Swanson has reached based safely in six straight games and is batting .389 with five RBI and two steals over that stretch.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Pinch-hit homer

Tucker hit a two-run homer in his only at-bat in a 3-2 win Thursday over Texas. Tucker pinch hit for Jose Siri in the eighth inning and hit a towering two-run blast off Matt Bush to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. The right fielder had started every game of the season and was out of the lineup for the first time. After beginning the season 4-for-46, he is 9-for-22 with two homers and nine RBI in his last six games. Coming off an impressive age-24 season, there were high hopes for Tucker and he appears to be figuring it out at the plate of late.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Two more steals

Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases in a 2-1 loss Thursday in Tampa Bay. Rodriguez singled in the second, was hit by a pitch and stole a base in the fourth and reached on a fielder's choice and swiped a base in the ninth. He leads all of baseball with eight steals and has yet to be caught trying. With hits in five of the last six contests, he's raised his average to .194 but is still in search of his first big-league homer. While he tries to figure it out at the plate, he's contributing on the basepaths and in the field.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ethan Roberts: Struggles Thursday

Roberts allowed three runs on four hits in an inning of relief work during Thursday's loss to Atlanta. He struck out two. Roberts didn't take the loss, as he entered the contest in the eighth inning with the Cubs already trailing, but he didn't help keep his team in the game, either. The righty has nine strikeouts through seven innings this season, but he's otherwise struggled with a 7.71 ERA and 2.00 WHIP. Roberts should remain in a lower-leverage role until he shows a bit more consistency on the mound.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Hurls six scoreless, one-hit frames

Hudson (2-1) earned the win over Arizona on Thursday, pitching six scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and three walks while striking out four. Hudson's control was shaky in the outing, as he threw only 46 of 84 pitches for strikes. However, the right-hander made up for his three free passes by allowing only one hit and keeping the Diamondbacks off the scoreboard for six innings. This was Hudson's second straight impressive win, and he has hurled 12.2 scoreless frames, during which he has allowed just three hits but issued seven walks, over his past two appearances. The walks may catch up to him eventually, but for now Hudson is rolling, and he'll look to keep the momentum going when he faces Kansas City next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Austin Riley: Slugs fifth long ball

Riley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-1 win over the Cubs on Thursday. Riley gave the Braves an early lead with a 429-foot solo shot to left field in the first inning. The blast was his fifth of the campaign, tied for seventh-most in the league. Three of Riley's long balls have come in his past five games.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Strong effort in loss

Gomber (1-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Phillies. Gomber allowed a run in each of the second, third and fourth frames, though he retired six of the final seven batters he faced to turn in a quality start. He also surrendered only one extra-base hit, a solo home run by Alec Bohm. After two poor starts to begin the campaign, Gomber has allowed only two earned runs across his last two outings -- both on the road -- spanning 12 innings. He's posted an impressive 14:1 K:BB in that same stretch, but he's currently projected to pitch at Coors Field in his next turn through the rotation in a matchup against Washington.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy