California unlikely to suspend gas tax increase

SACRAMENTO (KGTV) — The California legislature is unlikely to suspend the state’s July gas tax increase, according to Governor Gavin Newsom.

According to a statement from Newsom’s office, the legislature won’t act in time to suspend to increase in the California gas tax.

“We look forward to working with lawmakers on the Governor’s proposal for direct payments to Californians wrestling with rising prices,” a spokesperson in Newsom’s office said.

Read the full statement below:

In his January budget, Governor Newsom proposed a suspension of the scheduled increase in the state’s gasoline tax. It is clear now that the Legislature will not act in time to provide that immediate, limited relief, but we look forward to working with lawmakers on the Governor’s proposal for direct payments to Californians wrestling with rising prices. Helping offset the impact of inflation on California residents remains a top priority for the Governor, and his revised budget will include proposals to help Californians keep pace with rising costs. The sooner we can move this package through the legislative process, the sooner we can deliver needed relief to Californians.





Meanwhile, Republicans responded by saying “actions speak louder than words” adding “Sadly, it is business as usual in Sacramento, and consumers are again at the short end of the stick.”

Currently, California charges more than 51 in taxes cents per gallon. According to Politico , lawmakers would need to pass legislation by Sunday to prevent the gas tax from increasing on July 1.

Read the full statement from Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk below:

Legislative Democrats just ran out the clock on suspending the gas tax. Actions speak louder than words, and they did nothing. Republicans have been calling for a one-year suspension of the 51.1-cent tax per gallon tax for over a year – a simple solution that would have provided immediate financial relief for California’s drivers. Sadly, it is business as usual in Sacramento, and consumers are again at the short end of the stick.





According to a study published by Zutobi.com Monday, California has the highest fuel price in the nation at $5.91 per gallon. According to the site, California has the most expensive gas by 66 cents.

