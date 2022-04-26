ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Tyler Wade: Not in Tuesday's lineup

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Wade will sit Tuesday against the Guardians, Jeff Fletcher of The...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Noah Syndergaard Is Exceeding Expectations With The Angels

Syndergaard missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. His recovery lasted for most of the 2021 campaign as well, as he wound up pitching just two innings on the year. For that reason, he entered the 2022 season as a bit of a question mark. Although his...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Luke Maile catching for Cleveland on Wednesday night

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Maile will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges was rested against Los Angeles. In a righty versus righty matchup against Shohei Ohtani, our models project Maile to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Yankees OF Aaron Hicks Placed on the Paternity Leave List

The New York Yankees announced on Twitter that Aaron Hicks had been placed on the paternity list. Once a player is placed on the paternity list, they can miss up to three games, so Hicks should return to the Yankees’ lineup on Friday against the Kansas City Royals at the latest. Hicks has 12 hits in 44 at-bats for four RBI, one home run, and six runs this season. He’s hitting .273, with a .377 OBP, and a .718 OPS. In 2021, Hicks had 21 hits in 108 at-bats for 13 RBI, 13 runs, and four home runs. He hit .194, with a .294 OBP, and a .627 OPS.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Yankees' Hicks goes on paternity list, Andújar recalled

NEW YORK --  The New York Yankees have placed center fielder Aaron Hicks on the paternity list and recalled infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Hicks has been expecting his first child with wife Cheyenne Woods, a professional golfer and niece of Tiger Woods. The switch-hitting Hicks is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Not starting Wednesday

Velazquez isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Velazquez has gone 0-for-9 with a walk and two strikeouts in his last three appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Tyler Wade will shift to shortstop while Jack Mayfield starts at second base.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Late addition to lineup

McMahon will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday at Philadelphia after initially being absent from the lineup. The 27-year-old was set to receive Wednesday off with left-hander Ranger Suarez pitching for the Phillies, but he'll instead take the starting spot of Brendan Rodgers, who was scratched with back soreness. McMahon has a .236/.354/.400 slash line with one home run, six doubles, eight RBI and seven runs through 16 games in 2022.
DENVER, CO
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees summon Miguel Andujar with .347 average, Aaron Hicks sidelined | What it means

Miguel Andujar is about to get another opportunity with the Yankees, at least for a couple days. The Dominican outfielder/third baseman was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday with center Aaron Hicks being placed on the paternity list. Hicks is engaged to Cheyenne Woods, the niece of Tiger Woods. In February, the couple posted on social media they are expecting a baby boy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rangers' Corey Seager: Homers, scores twice

Seager went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in a 3-2 loss Thursday against Houston. Seager made it a one-run ballgame with his one-out solo homer to straightaway center field in the ninth off Rafael Montero. It was his second homer of the season and first since April 14. Coming into Thursday's game, the shortstop was 4-for-28 with no extra-base hits in his previous seven games. Despite that slump, he still has a respectable .257 batting average and, with a .499 SLG in his career, his power should show up at some point.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dodgers Injury Update: Andrew Heaney Not Returning Anytime Soon

Sounds like the Dodgers are going to have to get used to life with Andrew Heaney. The lefty starter has been out since his last start on April 19th with shoulder discomfort. LA promptly placed him on the injured list. According to manager Dave Roberts, Heaney won't be activated any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Guardians aim to stop 6-game losing streak, take on the Angels

LINE: Angels -156, Guardians +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians come into the matchup against the Los Angeles Angels as losers of six games in a row. Los Angeles has a 7-5 record at home and a 12-7 record overall. The Angels have a 5-2...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Two more steals

Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases in a 2-1 loss Thursday in Tampa Bay. Rodriguez singled in the second, was hit by a pitch and stole a base in the fourth and reached on a fielder's choice and swiped a base in the ninth. He leads all of baseball with eight steals and has yet to be caught trying. With hits in five of the last six contests, he's raised his average to .194 but is still in search of his first big-league homer. While he tries to figure it out at the plate, he's contributing on the basepaths and in the field.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Kyle Wright: Dominant again Thursday

Wright (3-0) earned the win over the Cubs on Thursday, tossing seven innings during which he allowed one run on three hits and four walks while striking out eight. Wright continued his upstart campaign with his third quality start, each of which has resulted in a win. The right-hander notched 11 swinging strikes, didn't allow any extra-base hits and finished with eight punchouts. Wright has been so good this season that his ERA actually increased (to 1.13) with the superb performance, as he entered the contest having allowed only two earned runs across his first 17 frames. He has looked like an emerging ace so far in 2022 and will look to keep rolling when he takes on the Mets in New York in his next scheduled start.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Two RBI, steal

Phillips went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and two RBI in a 2-1 win Thursday over Seattle. Phillips drove in Harold Ramirez twice with singles, accounting for all the Rays' offense. He stole his third base of the year following his second hit but was left stranded. It was the first appearance for the charismatic outfielder in five days and the first time he recorded two hits in a game this season. After walking in 10.5 percent of his plate appearances in his first five seasons, the 27-year-old has only walked once in 31 trips to the plate this season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Alec Bohm: Slugs second homer

Bohm went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Thursday against the Rockies. Bohm began his productive afternoon with an RBI groundout in the second inning. However, the highlight of his performance came two frames later, when he delivered a solo shot to record his second homer of the season. Bohm owns a modest three-game hitting streak, though he's driven in four and scored three runs in that span. Importantly, Bohm also appears to have a clear claim to the starting job at third base as he's now started nine consecutive matchups.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Martin Perez: Phenomenal in no-decision

Perez allowed one run on two hits in seven innings, striking out four in a 3-2 loss Thursday against Houston. He did not factor into the decision. After being perfect through six innings, Perez allowed a leadoff double and a two-out RBI single in the seventh. The lefty was incredibly efficient, needing only 77 pitches to complete the frames. The last two games have been masterfully pitched by the 31-year-old, allowing just one run on four hits in 13 innings. He has, however, compiled an ERA below four just once in his career, during his first stint in Texas when he posted a 3.62 ERA in 2013.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Pinch-hit homer

Tucker hit a two-run homer in his only at-bat in a 3-2 win Thursday over Texas. Tucker pinch hit for Jose Siri in the eighth inning and hit a towering two-run blast off Matt Bush to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. The right fielder had started every game of the season and was out of the lineup for the first time. After beginning the season 4-for-46, he is 9-for-22 with two homers and nine RBI in his last six games. Coming off an impressive age-24 season, there were high hopes for Tucker and he appears to be figuring it out at the plate of late.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ethan Roberts: Struggles Thursday

Roberts allowed three runs on four hits in an inning of relief work during Thursday's loss to Atlanta. He struck out two. Roberts didn't take the loss, as he entered the contest in the eighth inning with the Cubs already trailing, but he didn't help keep his team in the game, either. The righty has nine strikeouts through seven innings this season, but he's otherwise struggled with a 7.71 ERA and 2.00 WHIP. Roberts should remain in a lower-leverage role until he shows a bit more consistency on the mound.
CHICAGO, IL

