MLB

Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Beginning tee work

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Jansen (oblique) will begin hitting off a tee Tuesday,...

www.cbssports.com

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Alex Cora Joins Red Sox In Toronto As Boston Gets Set To Face Blue Jays

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has joined the team in Toronto ahead of Boston’s game against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Cora, who missed the last six games after testing testing positive for COVID-19, was on hand at Rogers Centre, as first reported by MLB’s Ian Browne. Cora confirmed to WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria” that he was in Toronto. Browne indicated that “all signs” pointed to Cora managing the third game of the four-game series.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Alejandro Kirk sitting for Toronto Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Kirk is being replaced behind the plate by Zack Collins versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 52 plate appearances this season, Kirk has a .227 batting average with...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Luke Maile catching for Cleveland on Wednesday night

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Maile will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges was rested against Los Angeles. In a righty versus righty matchup against Shohei Ohtani, our models project Maile to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Bogaerts leads Red Sox against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -154, Red Sox +132; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays after Xander Bogaerts had four hits against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Toronto has a 12-7 record overall and a 6-3 record in home games. The Blue Jays...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Braves' Kyle Wright: Dominant again Thursday

Wright (3-0) earned the win over the Cubs on Thursday, tossing seven innings during which he allowed one run on three hits and four walks while striking out eight. Wright continued his upstart campaign with his third quality start, each of which has resulted in a win. The right-hander notched 11 swinging strikes, didn't allow any extra-base hits and finished with eight punchouts. Wright has been so good this season that his ERA actually increased (to 1.13) with the superb performance, as he entered the contest having allowed only two earned runs across his first 17 frames. He has looked like an emerging ace so far in 2022 and will look to keep rolling when he takes on the Mets in New York in his next scheduled start.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Red Sox starting Christian Arroyo at shortstop on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is batting sixth in Thursday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Arroyo will handle the shortstop position after Xander Bogaerts was given a break in Toronto. In a righty versus righty matchup against Alex Manoah, our models project Arroyo to score 9.3 FanDuel points...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Hurls six scoreless, one-hit frames

Hudson (2-1) earned the win over Arizona on Thursday, pitching six scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and three walks while striking out four. Hudson's control was shaky in the outing, as he threw only 46 of 84 pitches for strikes. However, the right-hander made up for his three free passes by allowing only one hit and keeping the Diamondbacks off the scoreboard for six innings. This was Hudson's second straight impressive win, and he has hurled 12.2 scoreless frames, during which he has allowed just three hits but issued seven walks, over his past two appearances. The walks may catch up to him eventually, but for now Hudson is rolling, and he'll look to keep the momentum going when he faces Kansas City next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Zack Collins sitting Thursday afternoon for Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Zack Collins is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox. George Springer is shifting to designated hitter in place of Collins and Alejandro Kirk is starting at catcher. Bradley Zimmer is entering the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Picks up second loss

Smyly (1-2) allowed two runs on five hits across 4.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against Atlanta. He walked one and struck out four. Two solo home runs accounted for all the offense against Smyly as he fell to the team he played for last season. The lefty is now sitting at 1-2 but has pitched well with a 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across his first four starts. Smyly isn't a huge strikeout guy, with 13 so far across 19.1 innings, but he'll have some fantasy value as long as he keeps his ERA and WHIP down. The veteran lines up to face the White Sox on Wednesday in his next scheduled start.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Produces assist Thursday

Barrie notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks. This was Barrie's fourth assist in the last five games. The 30-year-old set up Derek Ryan for a third-period tally. Barrie is up to 40 points in 72 contests -- it's a scoring mark he's missed just twice in the last eight seasons. He's added 147 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Jon Gillies: Six saves in relief

Gillies stopped all six shots he faced after replacing the ineffective Andrew Hammond in the third period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to Carolina. The Devils outscored the Hurricanes 2-0 during Gillies' time in the game, but Carolina dominated 6-1 prior to that point. New Jersey has just one game left, so Gillies will likely finish the season with a 3-10-2 record, 3.70 GAA and .887 save percentage.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Sports

Devils' Andrew Hammond: Pulled in third period

Hammond was pulled in the third period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes after allowing six goals on 30 shots. Hammond got the hook after Carolina stretched its lead to 6-1 and the move sparked New Jersey's offense a bit. Jon Gillies entered in relief. This was likely Hammond's final appearance of the season, and he'll finish with a 4-5-1 record, 3.89 GAA and .879 save percentage split between Montreal and New Jersey.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Thomas Bordeleau: Provides assist in overtime loss

Bordeleau notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Bordeleau set up the second of Noah Gregor's goals in the first period. The 20-year-old Bordeleau doesn't look out of place at the NHL level -- he has five helpers, 11 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in his first seven games. The forward will likely be on track for a middle-six role next season.
NHL

