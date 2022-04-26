ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Josh Naylor: On bench versus lefty

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Naylor is not in the lineup Tuesday against the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Johan Camargo joining Phillies' bench Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Camargo started the last five games at shortstop in place of Didi Gregorius, but he is returning to a utility bench role now that Gregorius is back from his hand injury. Phillies manager Joe Girardi said that he still expects Camargo to see consistent playing time at various positions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Phillies face the Rockies with 2-0 series lead

LINE: Phillies -220, Rockies +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 2-0. Philadelphia is 8-10 overall and 6-5 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, the third-best team batting average in MLB play. Colorado is 6-4 at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
CBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Remains in lineup versus lefty

Kim will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Reds. Kim will stick in the starting nine for the seventh time in eight games, but he's mostly been the beneficiary of the Padres opposing a heavy slate of left-handed pitching. With southpaw Reiver Sanmartin on the mound for Cincinnati in the series opener, the righty-hitting Kim will get the nod at shortstop once again over the lefty-hitting CJ Abrams, who still appears to have a hold on the larger side of a platoon at the position. Kim hasn't done much to take advantage of the uptick in playing time, as he's slashed .158/.273/.316 over his last six starts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Sandoval
Person
Oscar Mercado
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Dodgers Injury Update: Andrew Heaney Not Returning Anytime Soon

Sounds like the Dodgers are going to have to get used to life with Andrew Heaney. The lefty starter has been out since his last start on April 19th with shoulder discomfort. LA promptly placed him on the injured list. According to manager Dave Roberts, Heaney won't be activated any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias resting for Orioles Thursday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees. Kelvin Gutierrez is replacing Urias on third base and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Gutierrez for 5.2 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he has a...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Homers in win

Profar went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, two walks and two runs in Wednesday's victory over the Reds. Profar walked and scored in his first at-bat in the second inning and then went deep off Vladimir Gutierrez in the top of the third, driving in both Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado. The 29-year-old Profar now has five homers and 15 RBI this season to go along with a .228 batting average. He's reached base safely in eight straight games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi has torn knee ligament

CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi's season is in jeopardy after tests Thursday revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. Mondesi, 26, who played in only 35 games in 2021 because of left hamstring and left oblique injuries, had started 14 of 15 games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Kyle Wright: Dominant again Thursday

Wright (3-0) earned the win over the Cubs on Thursday, tossing seven innings during which he allowed one run on three hits and four walks while striking out eight. Wright continued his upstart campaign with his third quality start, each of which has resulted in a win. The right-hander notched 11 swinging strikes, didn't allow any extra-base hits and finished with eight punchouts. Wright has been so good this season that his ERA actually increased (to 1.13) with the superb performance, as he entered the contest having allowed only two earned runs across his first 17 frames. He has looked like an emerging ace so far in 2022 and will look to keep rolling when he takes on the Mets in New York in his next scheduled start.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' Dansby Swanson: Slugs first homer

Swanson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-1 win against the Cubs. Swanson batted out of the nine spot in the order and was one of four Braves with multiple hits. His third-inning solo shot traveled an estimated 432 feet and was his first long ball of the campaign. Swanson has reached based safely in six straight games and is batting .389 with five RBI and two steals over that stretch.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Pinch-hit homer

Tucker hit a two-run homer in his only at-bat in a 3-2 win Thursday over Texas. Tucker pinch hit for Jose Siri in the eighth inning and hit a towering two-run blast off Matt Bush to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. The right fielder had started every game of the season and was out of the lineup for the first time. After beginning the season 4-for-46, he is 9-for-22 with two homers and nine RBI in his last six games. Coming off an impressive age-24 season, there were high hopes for Tucker and he appears to be figuring it out at the plate of late.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Tallies four hits

Hays went 4-for-5 with three doubles, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Yankees. Hays recorded his first multi-hit game in his last five starts in impressive fashion, as he racked up three doubles and a season-high four hits. He's been on a power binge of late, as he now has two home runs, three doubles, three runs scored and six RBI across his last 15 at-bats. Overall, Hays has quietly maintained a .373 wOBA across 77 plate appearances on the campaign.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Astros' Rafael Montero: Picks up first save

Montero earned the save, allowing a solo home run and a walk in the ninth inning while striking out a batter in a 3-2 win Thursday over Texas. Montero gave up a one-out homer to Corey Seager to make it a one-run game and then pitched around a walk to close it out. With Ryan Pressly (knee) on the injured list, the Astros are going with a closer committee that includes Montero. With Ryne Stanek and Hector Neris also receiving late-game opportunities, it's unclear who will receive the bulk of the save opportunities. Despite giving up a homer Thursday, Montero has a strong case with a 0.96 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 9.1 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Strong effort in loss

Gomber (1-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Phillies. Gomber allowed a run in each of the second, third and fourth frames, though he retired six of the final seven batters he faced to turn in a quality start. He also surrendered only one extra-base hit, a solo home run by Alec Bohm. After two poor starts to begin the campaign, Gomber has allowed only two earned runs across his last two outings -- both on the road -- spanning 12 innings. He's posted an impressive 14:1 K:BB in that same stretch, but he's currently projected to pitch at Coors Field in his next turn through the rotation in a matchup against Washington.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy