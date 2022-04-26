Guardians' Josh Naylor: On bench versus lefty

Wright (3-0) earned the win over the Cubs on Thursday, tossing seven innings during which he allowed one run on three hits and four walks while striking out eight. Wright continued his upstart campaign with his third quality start, each of which has resulted in a win. The right-hander notched 11 swinging strikes, didn't allow any extra-base hits and finished with eight punchouts. Wright has been so good this season that his ERA actually increased (to 1.13) with the superb performance, as he entered the contest having allowed only two earned runs across his first 17 frames. He has looked like an emerging ace so far in 2022 and will look to keep rolling when he takes on the Mets in New York in his next scheduled start.

