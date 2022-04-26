ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 AMG C 43 Sedan Brings F1 Turbo Tech To The Streets

By Chris Davies
SlashGear
SlashGear
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Automakers love talking about how their investment in motorsport improves their road cars, but today Mercedes-AMG can put a part number to that...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
Motorious

1930 Cadillac 452 Has A Massive V16 Engine

Classic Cadillac luxury automobiles are some of the nation's most famous collector vehicles because of their flamboyant style and comfortable ride quality. These cars were made to be the pinnacle of high-class style, which was then complemented by a massive engine to complete the package. Even today, Cadillac still focuses on bringing consumers the best of both luxury and performance with models such as the CV5-T and Blackwing models. While these cars are legendary in our time, some enthusiasts enjoy looking at the history and lineage of the American luxury car lineup. This car is likely one of the best examples of how Cadillac built its brand around the engine and interior.
CARS
Motor1.com

Drag Race: Jeep Wrangler 392 Vs. Land Rover Defender V8 Vs. Mercedes-AMG G63

Once upon a time, it was a foregone conclusion that the best-performing off-roaders had eight-cylinder engines. Parnelli Jones’ “Big Oly” Ford Bronco featured a grunty 351 Windsor and dominated the 1971 and 1972 Baja 1000 races, the lightweight 3.5-liter Buick V8 found a happy home under the hood of the capable Range Rover Classic, and Chevy’s legendary K5 Blazer got power from a likewise-legendary small block.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Amg C#Amg Speedshift Mct
motor1.com

Porsche-built Mercedes 500E hits the Autobahn for top speed run

One of the most interesting performance saloons to carry the three-pointed star, the 500E (E500 from 1993) wasn't actually built by Mercedes. In the early 1990s, the luxury brand was busy with other models, deciding to speed up R&D by teaming up with Porsche. While the body was painted at home in Sindelfingen, the super saloon was assembled in Zuffenhausen. Only 10,479 units were ever made (including the E60 AMG), such as this 1992 example.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ruf Yellowbird, Ford GT MKII, GM patent: Car News Headlines

The 1987 Ruf CTR, famously dubbed the Yellowbird, made our list of the top 100 cars that matter. Based on a reskinned 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2, the Yellowbird was reworked to cut weight and the engine was bored out to 3.4 liters. The result was a world-beating supercar with 469 hp and 408 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

A New OnePlus Mid-Range Phone Is On The Horizon

OnePlus has drifted away from its initial mission of making refreshingly powerful flagship killers at winsome prices. The company has been diversifying its lineup to fill this gap, making room for entry-level and mid-range smartphones next to its premium models like the OnePlus 10 Pro. After recently launching the OnePlus Ace in China — which will arrive as the OnePlus 10R in India by the end of April — the company now appears to be gearing up to launch another mid-range device with similar specifications, but at a reasonably lower price.
CELL PHONES
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 debuts with F1-style turbo, over 400 hp

Mercedes-Benz has a redesigned 2022 C-Class on its way to showrooms across the country and once again the nameplate will offer performance models developed by Mercedes-Benz AMG. The first of the AMG-enhanced C-Class models to arrive is the new C 43 which is being introduced for the 2023 model year...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Mercedes-Benz T-Class First Look: The T Is for "Tiny Van"

The Mercedes-Benz T-Class, which partially replaces the Citan, is a completely new model entering the retail compact van segment. Let's get the bad news out of the way: this roomy, functional, stylish, and comfortable (according to Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans) premium small van is (definitely probably) not destined for the United States. Think about it—it offers a diesel, it offers a manual transmission, and it's smaller than the minivans we get here. Yes, all hail the definitely drool-worthy Euro van.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Coachbuilder prepares Land Rover Defender convertible

Land Rover is yet to introduce any body styles for its modern Defender apart from the regular two-box SUV, which currently comes in two-door Defender 90 and four-door Defender 110 guises and will soon include a stretched Defender 130. However, for buyers looking for something unique, a Dutch company specializing...
ECONOMY
SlashGear

SlashGear

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy