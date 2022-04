The Seattle Seahawks haven’t exactly had a ton of success drafting offensive linemen over the last decade or so. In fact, their best OL pick came at No. 6 overall back in the 2010 NFL draft when they took Russell Okung. He went on to be their No. 1 left tackle the next six years, establishing a solid starter at a critical position during their peak championship run.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO