3 people injured, 2 critically in wreck on Cooper Street in Arlington

BROCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Hundreds of people came together for a vigil in Parker County to pay their respects to the family of a 6-year-old girl who died after a school bus accident. The event Tuesday night was about spreading love and showing unity to the family of Emory Sayre.There was a sea of pink as about 1,000 people lined up in front of Brock Elementary to honor Emory.The local church leaders who planned the event started off with a prayer for the family and the Brock community during as they weather this hard time. They sung songs and lit candles. Emory...

BROCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO