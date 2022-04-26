ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DFW Community News

3 people injured, 2 critically in wreck on Cooper Street in Arlington

By CBSDFW Staff
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Three people were injured, two of them critically during in a two-vehicle wreck in the northbound lanes of S. Cooper Street near Commercial...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 5

Miss Moe82
2d ago

Praying for their complete healing and mental Trauma from this accident in Jesus name!

Reply
7
Related
KLTV

Tyler woman dies after being struck by vehicle; driver arrested

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman died while trying to cross a highway early Sunday morning. According to officials with the Texas Highway Patrol, just after 1:30 a.m., Marissa July-McCuin, 18, of Tyler was attempting to cross State Highway 64 west of Tyler when she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound in the outside lane of traffic.
TYLER, TX
FL Radio Group

Two Dead After Mercy Flight Helicopter Crash

A training flight for a Mercy Flight helicopter ended in tragedy yesterday when the helicopter crashed in Genesee County killing both men on board. Mercy Flight Pilot 60-year-old James Sauer of Churchville and Flight Instructor 60-year-old Stewart Dietrick of Prosper, Texas were killed in the crash. State Police Major Eugene...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nissan#Dodge
CBS DFW

Candlelight vigil for Texas 6-year-old killed by school bus

BROCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Hundreds of people came together for a vigil in Parker County to pay their respects to the family of a 6-year-old girl who died after a school bus accident. The event Tuesday night was about spreading love and showing unity to the family of Emory Sayre.There was a sea of pink as about 1,000 people lined up in front of Brock Elementary to honor Emory.The local church leaders who planned the event started off with a prayer for the family and the Brock community during as they weather this hard time. They sung songs and lit candles. Emory...
BROCK, TX
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

$35.2 Million Worth of Meth Seized in Truck Carrying Strawberry Purée

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found an estimated $35.2 million in methamphetamine concealed in a shipment containing strawberry purée, per CNN. A Customs and Border Protection officer was assigned to the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas on April 12 when he referred a tractor trailer coming in from Mexico for another inspection. The probe led to the discovery of nearly 1,761 pounds of meth encased in 158 packages.
LAREDO, TX
KWCH.com

Inmate accidentally released from Sedgwick County jail arrested in Texas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inmate who was released from the Sedgwick County Detention Facility last month has been arrested in Fort Worth, Texas. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Elijah Nehemiah Reed was arrested on April 8 on an outstanding warrant related to his pending criminal case in Sedgwick County District Court.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
34K+
Followers
85K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy