SOMERVILLE, N.J. - Somerset County leaders and clean energy advocates stressed the urgent need for climate action Wednesday. CBS2's Meg Baker explains how this will protect against extreme weather events. Chambers Park in Somerville used to be a main hub of sports and other activities for kids and adults. Now it sits fallow and flooded. Peter's Brook constantly spills over, and the field was contaminated from a sewage overflow. "We're going to have to redesign the whole thing. We're going to have to deal with the, you know, overflow from the brook. We're probably going to have to raise the grades. We're going...

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO