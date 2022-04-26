String of bike thefts frustrate families in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral community groups on Facebook are reporting an uptick in bike thefts, especially along Skyline Boulevard.

A $300 bike was reported stolen from a bus stop near 10th Street and Skyline on April 14. Another bike was reported stolen at a stop near Skyline Boulevard and Cape Coral Parkway on Monday.

Parents involved in both incidents said their sons locked the bike to stop signs but were still stolen.

People who saw the Facebook posts decided to help and replace both of the stolen bikes.

Heather Spriggs and her fiance, Dylan, ended up helping a family who lives close by.

“My fiancé saw it and commented on it. He decided to buy him a new bike, but we found out it was my neighbor after that,” said Spriggs.

The thefts were reported to police and the parents said they will press charges if the suspect(s) are caught.

Police are asking neighbors near bus stops to check their cameras and report any suspicious activity.