US Air Force Thunderbirds headlining Fort Lauderdale Air Show

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Military might will soon take to the South Florida skies. The Fort Lauderdale Air Show is back. Headlining the show is the main...

Fort Lauderdale Air Show 2022: Your guide to heartstopping stunts, tickets and parking

For the first time in six years, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be screaming and thundering and barrel-rolling over the beach at this weekend’s Fort Lauderdale Air Show. But this time, the Thunderbirds are packing new – and possibly sneaky – maneuvers in the sky. When the air-and-sea spectacle returns April 30-May 1, this year’s headlining elite fighting squadron will add new ...
Fort Lauderdale Air Show brings boost to local businesses along the beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale Air Show is back this weekend. Headlining the show are the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. There will be a lot of really cool aircrafts flying around Broward County for the next few days, and all of those planes bring a lot of business to the people working down on Fort Lauderdale Beach.
Florida Government
