Lancaster County, NE

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office identifies victim of fatal head-on collision

By KETV Staff Report
KETV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — Update:The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash in Lincoln on Tuesday. Haroon Sediqi, 57, was pronounced deceased at a local hospital after a head-on collision involving two vehicles near S 70th Street and Revere Lane, according to law enforcement....

www.ketv.com

News Channel Nebraska

One person killed in Lancaster County head-on crash

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities have released new details after one person was killed in a head-on crash in Lancaster County. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Lincoln Police were called to the scene of the collision at S. 70th and Revere Lane in Lincoln shortly before 1:30 p.m. Investigators say...
