Lancaster County Sheriff's Office identifies victim of fatal head-on collision

(Pottawattamie Co.) A Council Bluffs man was arrested following a pursuit that began in Oakland on Sunday. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 8:20 p.m. a Deputy observed a Honda Accord traveling westbound on Linden Avenue with no tail lights illuminated. The Deputy then attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of N Highway Street and Linden Avenue in Oakland. The vehicle took off and a pursuit ensued. Stop sticks were successfully deployed and made positive contact with the vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a stop and the driver, 35-year-old Joshua Lloyd Long, was taken into custody without further incident. Long was charged with Reckless Driving, Driving While License Denied, Suspended Cancelled or Revoked, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense, Eluding While Exceeding Speed Limit by 25 mph or more, Possession of Burglar Tools, Violation of Probation (2 counts), Criminal Mischief 2nd, and Persons Ineligible to carry Dangerous Weapons.

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO