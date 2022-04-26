Driver crashes into family riding bikes on sidewalk, then flees, Washington cops say

A driver crashed into a family riding bicycles in Washington before fleeing, police said.

The driver hit the family while they were cycling on a sidewalk around 2 p.m. on April 23 in Mount Vernon, police said in a news release.

A 46-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two boys, ages 10 and 12, were not injured.

When the driver left the scene, he hit several parked vehicles, police said.

The driver and the passenger, who police have identified, ditched the gray car and fled on foot, police said.

Police are still looking for the man and woman after a police dog could not find them.

The car involved in the hit-and-run was impounded, and police are waiting for a search warrant to be issued.

“Detectives would like to speak with anyone who is familiar with those associated with the vehicle or witnessed the incident,” police said in the release.

Mount Vernon is 29 miles south of Bellingham.

