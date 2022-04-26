ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

When will your school get tested for PCBs?

By Peter D'Auria
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05NIso_0fL18vAX00
Burlington High School is cordoned off due to PCB contamination in 2020. File photo by Mark Johnson/VTDigger

Vermont officials will begin testing schools for PCBs next month, according to a draft schedule of a statewide testing program released this week.

Last year, lawmakers required state officials to test for polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in every school in the state — public and approved independent schools — built or renovated prior to 1980.

PCBs, a class of toxic chemicals believed to be probable carcinogens, were widely used in building materials until 1980.  The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation plans to test over 300 schools in the state for the chemicals by July 2024, although state officials have asked lawmakers for a two-year delay.

“The schedule may change if the legislature extends the date to complete the testing from July 2024 to July 2026,” Patricia Coppolino, a program manager at the department, said in an email. “Otherwise there isn’t a lot of room to manipulate.”

The schedule, which state officials sent to school superintendents Monday, assigns each school a priority level by assessing a set of factors — the date they were built or renovated, whether they have upcoming construction or renovation scheduled, and whether they previously conducted any PCB remediation.

State officials also took into account whether schools operate child care programs, and how many of their students receive a free or reduced-price lunch.

“Schools that have been judged to be a higher priority for testing have been scheduled to go first,” Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French wrote to superintendents in an April 25 email.

That means that different schools in the same district or supervisory union could be tested at different times.

The schedule is divided into three-month blocks of time, with 30 to 40 schools scheduled for testing in each block.

An exception is July 2024, in which environmental officials are slated to test about 40 schools in that month alone. But Coppolino said that could change.

“We were going to wait to hear back from schools on any conflicts and then try to even out the distribution,” she said in an email.

Test results from individual schools will be released on a rolling basis. For a single school, the entire process will take about six to eight weeks, Coppolino said.

Vermont lawmakers have been on high alert about the substances since 2020, when school officials recorded elevated levels of the chemicals inside Burlington High School. That discovery forced the high school to close and left students learning in a retrofitted shopping mall.

Education officials, anxious about a potential repeat of Burlington High School’s experience, have called on lawmakers to set aside money for remediating the chemicals if they are found elsewhere. But it’s unclear if that money will materialize during this legislative session.

The Department of Environmental Conservation plans to release a final draft of the testing schedule in mid-May.

Read the story on VTDigger here: When will your school get tested for PCBs? .

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Final Reading: 'They're not babysitting'

On Wednesday, advocates, business leaders and lawmakers gathered on the Statehouse steps to rally early support for a publicly funded child care system in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: 'They're not babysitting'.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Education
Burlington, VT
Education
WCAX

Townshend woman arrested following school board disruption

WCAX talks with Kyle Thweatt with the Vermont Department of Labor. Organizers get ready for Vermont's largest job fair. Vt. Department of Labor discusses need to fill more jobs. Congressional candidates meet for first forum. Updated: 5 hours ago. Monday was the first time all declared congressional candidates were together...
TOWNSHEND, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan French
VTDigger

Scott signs medical monitoring bill into law

The law carves out a specific right for people who have been exposed to toxic chemicals to sue responsible companies for the cost of monitoring their health. Scott has vetoed similar legislation twice before. Read the story on VTDigger here: Scott signs medical monitoring bill into law.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Vt. Senate approves child tax credit

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate has given the green light to a universal child tax credit, but Governor Phil Scott says it doesn’t provide broad enough tax relief. The $22 million proposal would give some families a $1,000 annual benefit. While the governor Tuesday commended the effort,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New program offers free associate degree to Vt. high school students

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A state education fund is helping to make secondary education for Vermont high schoolers more attainable. The McClure Foundation’s Free Degree Promise is working with the Community College of Vermont to build on the Early College Program that already allows seniors to spend their final year of high school at participating colleges around the state.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Equity audit calls Winooski ‘diverse but not inclusive’

Consultants commissioned by the city recommended implementing strategies to reduce inequities in exclusionary school discipline, diversifying the educator workforce, educating and training landlords and renters, and increasing civic participation among BIPOC residents. Read the story on VTDigger here: Equity audit calls Winooski ‘diverse but not inclusive’.
WINOOSKI, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcbs#Legislature#Burlington High School#Vtdigger Vermont
sevendaysvt

Vermont's Cannabis Growers Are Ready — But Their Permits Aren't

Vermont's Cannabis Control Board acknowledged on Monday that it will not meet a state mandated deadline of May 1 to issue licenses to small-scale weed growers. The news comes as a blow to cultivators who are anxiously awaiting state approval so they can raise crops in time to have product available when the market fully opens in October. Some have applied to grow indoors, others outdoors and some a mix of both.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New resources to help older drivers in Vermont stay safe

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People over 65 are at higher risk of being hurt or killed in a car crash. Last year, nearly 20% of injuries and 17% of deaths on Vermont roads were seniors. Now, there are new resources for older drivers in Vermont courtesy of the Vermont Department...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Bender and Burns: Vermont Legislature should phase out toxic 4-foot fluorescent lamps

Eliminating common 4-foot fluorescent lamps in Vermont would reduce mercury exposures, lower carbon emissions and save Vermonters thousands of dollars in energy consumption. That is why we urge the Vermont Senate to take up H.500 now to phase out most linear fluorescent lamps starting in 2024. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bender and Burns: Vermont Legislature should phase out toxic 4-foot fluorescent lamps.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
VTDigger

John McClaughry: Legislators should be held accountable on Clean Heat Standard

As passed by the House, the unelected Public Utility Commission would have unlimited power to force heating oil, natural gas and propane consumers to pay unlimited amounts of higher fuel prices to get rid of fossil fuels for heating. Read the story on VTDigger here: John McClaughry: Legislators should be held accountable on Clean Heat Standard.
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy