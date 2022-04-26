Funeral arrangements announced for South Florence athlete killed in Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a South Florence multi-sport athlete who was killed over the weekend in a shooting in Myrtle Beach.

A visitation for 17-year-old DyQuavyon Dickens will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Antioch Fellowship Church, according to an online obituary . A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday at South Florence High School.

Three people, including a juvenile, have been charged in connection with the shooting that took place at about 1:30 a.m. in a parking lot near Mr. Joe White Avenue and Withers Alley. Tai’yuan Ja’rel Jackson, 20, of Effingham, was charged with murder and numerous other charges. Li’quan Tyrese Hickson, 22, also of Effingham, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Investigators allege that Hickson drove the suspects away from the location after the shooting.

Officials said one person is still wanted in connection with the shooting but due to the ongoing investigation, couldn’t release any more details about the person.

Officials at the bond hearing for Jackson and Hickson allege that more than 20 shots were fired and the area was highly-populated.

Warrants obtained by News13 show that Jackson allegedly shot at Dickens in the parking lot “without provocation.” Dickens was found a “short distance” away from the shooting location and later died.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.