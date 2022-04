NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins is making history as the first Black woman to be on an International Space Station crew and she might even make it to the moon in the future. Watkins launched to the station this morning (April 27) as part of SpaceX's Crew-4 mission alongside NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, the mission's commander, and Robert Hines as well as European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. The crew lifted off this morning aboard the new SpaceX Dragon capsule Freedom and are on track to dock with the station around 8:15 p.m. EDT tonight (0015 GMT on April 28).

