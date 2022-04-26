LVPC reviews proposed warehouses in Upper Macungie

U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Officials in part of Lehigh County have reached a settlement with developers to allow the construction of a trucking terminal. The terminal is planned for a spot just off Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township near Center Valley Parkway. Township officials tell 69 News, they've...
PALMER TWP., Pa. – Tuesday's meeting of the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors was attended by more than 75 township residents, eager to hear the board's take on two proposed warehouses on Van Buren Road. With the township's planning commission voting unanimously at its Apr. 12 meeting to recommend...
Bethlehem City Zoning Board approved plans for an apartment building near the city’s downtown on Thursday. Bethlehem developer Plamen “Rocco” Ayvazov proposed construction of a three-story, 39-unit development at 218-226 W. Union Blvd, near the Old Brewery Tavern. The structure is anticipated to become a marker for one of the city’s key gateways into downtown.
According to an Environmental Alert from the Brodhead Watershed Association, Tobyhanna Township will hold a public hearing on Monday, May 2, 2022. The main topic of discussion will be proposed commercial development in special protection conservation districts. Local ordinances currently allow one cottage per acre in these districts. A developer is looking to change these ordinances to build a new resort near the Tobyhanna Creek. The Alert asserts, "If approved, all open space/wetland conservation districts will be open to future commercial development." Township Supervisors are urging all interested parties to attend.
A popular spot for beer, burgers and billiards has ended operations in Lehigh County. The Pub on Main, at 102 E. Main St. in Macungie, has permanently closed after nearly 15 years of business. In an announcement, posted Friday on the business’ Facebook page, management cited a struggle in finding adequate staffing as a reason for the closure. “There just aren’t enough people to work today,” ...
The state House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday for a cut in the corporate net income tax rate from 10% to 9%. (Harrisburg) — Hundreds of millions of dollars in business profit tax cuts passed the Republican-majority state House on Tuesday, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said he was optimistic a final deal can be struck in the coming months.
It came under the cover of darkness at 2:30 in the morning and left its prints behind. A bear caught on camera in Alberto Córdova's driveway, knocked over the trash can and helped itself to the contents.
We recently became involved in an issue on nearby Doyle Street. This densely populated neighborhood has several plots of vacant property adjacent to Mount Peace Cemetery. As far as the neighbors knew, the land was being managed by the city of Akron, which planted trees on the lots.
Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority Chairman John Cordisco and CEO Ben Jones said they didn't receive a December letter outlining a multi-billion-dollar lease proposal made to the highly valued authority, which also received purchase offers from two large water companies. At the board's meeting Wednesday, Cordisco said that the...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For years, Bogert's Covered Bridge, which stretches across the Little Lehigh, has been deteriorating. But a big gift from the state is set to change that. Spanning 145 feet, the bridge is Lehigh County's oldest. For years there's been efforts to raise money to turn back the hands of time. Now the state has stepped in with $1.3 million to help restore the bridge.
Palmer Twp. residents crowd public hearing on proposed Van Buren Road warehouses. The warehouses would be located just east of Route 33 on 36.6 acres of land, zoned for planned industrial and commercial use.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A longtime tire store chain is selling its stores to another familiar name in our area. Jack Williams Tire Company will join forces with Mavis Discount Tire. Jack Williams' 39 stores will keep the name for a time, but eventually those stores will become Mavis stores. The...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement Wednesday night. The pact with AFSCME, AFL-CIO, District Council 88, Local 3206 — which covers court employees — is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, and runs through Dec. 31, 2024. It governs such topics as work hours and pay for part-time employees, which includes a 2% general wage increase.
There's nothing I love more than a good cup of coffee. I'm personally one of those people who start their morning every day with a cup because I need that boost of caffeine to help me get through my day. I also love all types of coffee like lattes, cappuccinos,...
In a matter of seconds, retailers have seen thousands of dollars worth of merchandise fly off their shelves and clothing racks and carried out the door by people with no intention of paying for it. It’s all part of a wave of organized smash-and-grab retail theft operations that are not...
A one-time destination for loans and cash withdrawals will soon be a hotspot for lattes and cappuccinos in Northampton County. Starbucks, the popular coffee shop chain with more than 33,000 stores worldwide, is set to open its newest Lehigh Valley cafe on Friday at the former Bank of America building at 25 Main St. in Hellertown, according to a Starbucks spokesperson. The cafe, in the Shoppes ...
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack an Omaha arena Saturday for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting. Most attending the company's first in-person meeting since the pandemic want to be there just for the chance to hear from the 91-year-old Buffett and his 98-year-old investing partner, Charlie Munger, while they still can.
EXETER TWP., Pa. — ByHeart rewrites the recipe for baby formula from scratch, using a farm-to-formula method. Founders Ron Belldegrun and Mia Funt, who cut the ribbon Thursday on their $21.6-million manufacturing plant in Exeter Township, said their goal was to bring the most wholesome alternative to breast milk to the market.
Pennsylvania’s unusual flu season continues with a high number of cases for this time of year, though there are some signs it is ebbing. The highest level of cases was reported during the week ending April 9, but cases declined slightly last week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The week ending April 23 saw 3,669 infections, down almost 2,000 from the week ending April 9, ...
