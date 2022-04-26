ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Starting May 2 – Tune in to Daytime Chicago for the Word of the Day to win tickets to see Michael Buble!

By WGN-TV
WGNtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONTEST STARTS MONDAY MAY 2 AT 10AM – TUNE IN TO DAYTIME CHICAGO FOR THE WORD OF THE DAY!. WGN-TV Daytime Chicago Michael Buble Word of the Day Contest. Sponsors. This watch and win sweepstakes (Daytime Chicago “Buble Word of the Day”) is sponsored by WGN-TV, 2501 W Bradley Place, Chicago,...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
jambroadcasting.com

Michael Bublé announces US Higher tour

Wednesday, Michael Bublé starts his mini-residency in Las Vegas, which includes six performances at Resorts World from April 27 to May 7. But if you can’t make it to Sin City, Michael will be coming to you later this year. The newly announced U.S. Higher tour gets underway...
DULUTH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Rosemont, IL
Entertainment
City
Kankakee, IL
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
City
Bradley, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Rosemont, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Mchenry, IL
Kickin Country 100.5

Jason Aldean Reveals Garth Brooks Gift

Jason Aldean recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for over an hour to talk about everything from dad life to new music to a gift Garth Brooks gave him. Aldean released Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia album. He shared they were trying to find something that he hasn't done before to mark his 10th studio album as a special occasion. They had never done a double album before, and he felt this project was the best way to combine all of the things he hasn't gotten to do before. Aldean's collaboration "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood is on the latest project. The song was written by some of the guys in his band along with John Morgan, who is currently signed to Aldean's label and Aldean really liked it. But he admitted it wasn't until he heard Underwood sing on it that he knew the song was going to be something special. The collaboration marks a first for him, this song was in the top 10 for several weeks which has never been the case for Aldean before.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Enterprise

‘Cooley High’ Cast Reunites and Celebrates How The Film ‘Changed the Landscape for People of Color’

The cast of the 1975 film Cooley High reunited at the 13th annual TCM Classic Film Festival to spotlight the film’s breakthrough in Black-produced cinema. On Friday, Director Michael Schultz and Cooley High stars Glynn Turman, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Garrett Morris, Cynthia Davis, and Steven Williams sat down for a pre-screening talk about the film’s legacy, Chicago Sun-Times reports.
CHICAGO, IL
deseret.com

‘American Idol’ just revealed its top 10 singers

“American Idol” is officially down to a top 10. On Monday night, the show revealed the competition’s top nine singers, who all performed songs selected by “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Here’s a breakdown of the singers still vying for victory...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Buble
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas cards available in this city

Residents of Chicago will be able to get $15o gas cards. The cards will be distributed through a lottery system. Do married couples have more tax benefits than single people?. 50,000 cards pre-loaded with $150 will be distributed throughout Chicago using a lottery system. If you want to apply, you can register starting April 27. Read more about it here.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ and ‘American Idol’ Tie for Monday Demo Ratings Win

“American Idol,” “9-1-1,” and “The Neighborhood” all tied for top demo ratings Monday night, while the singing competition topped viewership numbers. According to TVLine, 6.3 million viewers tuned their TV to “American Idol” on Monday night. The ABC show was followed closely by “NCIS” at 6.2 million and “The Neighborhood” at 5.3 million. The spinoff “NCIS: Hawai’i” came in at 4.9 million, while “Bob Hearts Abishola” coasted in at 4.8 million.
TV SHOWS
99.5 WKDQ

How To Get $25 Concert Tickets To Shows In Indiana, Illinois, & Kentucky

Live Nation is once again offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year. What better way to kick off the summer than by going to some great concerts here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky for only $25? Well, Live Nation's Concert Week returns on May 4th at 10 a.m. ET through Tuesday, May 10th, or while supplies last. You've got a whole week to take advantage of cheap concert tickets for shows in a variety of venues as well as all kinds of genres of music. According to the press release:
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Policies#Advertising#Fitness#Il 60618#Allstate Arena#Wgn Tv#Grundy Kane#Jasper Laporte Lake#Porter Counties#Nexstar Media Inc
WGNtv.com

A Preview of the 6th Annual Chicago Rum Festival

The 6th Annual Chicago Rum Fest is taking place this Saturday at Logan Square Auditorium but we’re getting a sneak peek of all the fun. Jeff Yosowitz co-owner of Star Union Spirits and principal mixologist Dan Williams join us now with more. Saturday, April 30th. Logan Square Auditorium:. 2539...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
IRS
WGN Radio

Colon cancer on the rise in younger adults

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on regularly getting the COVID-19 booster, preventing antibodies from waning, and the misconceptions the public has now that more of the mask mandate has been lifted. Later, Dr. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The best wineries to visit in Illinois

There are serious people making serious wines in Illinois. Today we’re learning about two wineries producing delicious, quality wines that you should be drinking. Wine and spirits expert Regine T. Rousseau joins us now with all the details. Instagram: @shallwewine. Twitter: @shallwewinechi. Facebook: Shall We Wine.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy