Kenosha, WI

Kenosha council considers proposal for memorial for Rittenhouse victim

By Jenny Goldsberry
 2 days ago

Kenosha, Wisconsin's Common Council r eportedly considered a proposal to memorialize one of Kyle Rittenhouse's shooting victims .

The late Anthony Huber's girlfriend, Hannah Gittings, made the proposal Monday, which the council ultimately tabled with the possibility of adding further discussion to a future docket. Gittings suggested that a memorial marker and tree be designated in Anderson Park in Huber's name.

During public comment, one person reportedly said, "Don't play games. Deny this," while another added, "I don't think it's right to memorialize someone who is a criminal who didn't live here."

"Of all the bonehead things that [you] guys could consider, please don't consider this," a third chimed in.

Of the proposal, Alderperson Jan Michalski said, "I'm inclined to deny this, but if we did deny this, we're also opening up the city because in the past we have not followed this thing ... never checked any backgrounds," according to the report.

"The family, Hannah Gittings, and all that might have grounds for another lawsuit because they’re being treated differently than we have any of the others that have come forward," she added.

"We take no action. The applicant doesn't get her way for the foreseeable future. Speaking for myself, let the lawsuit play out, and then we can come back in a different position," Alderperson and Parks Commission Chairman Eric Haugaard added.

Huber, 26, was Rittenhouse's second victim, shot and killed in a parking lot while being filmed on a cellphone camera. Rittenhouse was fleeing the scene of his first victim, Joseph Rosenbaum, when Huber took off after him and struck him twice with his skateboard.

WATCH: GUN USED BY KYLE RITTENHOUSE IN KENOSHA SHOOTING DESTROYED

While Huber grew up in Kenosha, he was living in Silver Lake at the time of the protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake. He came to protest alongside Gittings, a Kenosha resident.


Huber had a criminal record that included disorderly conduct and domestic abuse. The city council members mulled over his record before they tabled his memorial proposal.

Huber's parents are also in the midst of a lawsuit against the Kenosha police and sheriff's departments, which is also a factor, noted the members.

Rittenhouse did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

tjmk
1d ago

If Hannah wants a Memorial Built, Let her pay for it to be built in her front yard, not in Kenosha. Kenosha doesn't need any more reminders of the Horrific Rioting that went on in our town. Why the heck would she even ask for something so hideous to begin with. 🙄 😒

Reply(1)
9
AP_001554.8a15c20c1c3346a38213e4728bf67b55.1323
1d ago

Their was no victim. He took the life of a criminal. Democrats always trying to turn the criminals into saints🖕

Reply(1)
9
Mr. Wolf
2d ago

Put a nice plaque on there showing all his criminal history too !!

Reply(4)
11
