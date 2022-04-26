Controversial Dollar Tree help wanted sign attacking Gen Z goes viral

T he former manager of a Bremen, Indiana , Dollar Tree is under fire after posting a help wanted sign that attacked Generation Z workers for not knowing "what work actually means."

The ex-manager posted the now-removed sign after the store was forced to shut its doors due to apparent understaffing, according to a report .



"I apologize for us closing AGAIN. My 2 new cashiers quit because I said their boyfriends couldn't stand here for their entire shift," the handwritten sign read.

"Don’t hire Gen Z's. They don’t know what work actually means. NOW HIRING! *Baby Boomers ONLY, thanks!"

Critics of the move have called the sign discriminatory.



"You're going to get people from every group who are lazy and work hard. I'm sure when baby boomers were young, they were probably also called lazy, and it just keeps going on from generation to generation," a frequent Dollar Tree customer said.

The sign's posting was the result of two employees quitting, according to the report.

"People just need to be kind and understand other people's situations. You don't always know what's going on in somebody else's life, and it's not all about you. Be compassionate with another," a local resident said.

Employee discrimination based on the grounds of race, sex, sexual orientation, disability, religion, color, and veteran status is illegal under federal law.

"We are aware that an unauthorized sign was posted at our store for a brief period of time. The handwritten message was absolutely not approved by or condoned by our Company," said Randy Guiler, vice president of investor relations for Dollar Tree.

The individual who posted the sign is no longer affiliated with the company, the report noted.