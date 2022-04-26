ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get To Know: Simon Pagenaud #60 – Meyer Shank Racing Driver, Indy 500

By Jake Query
 2 days ago

From my (Jake Query) IMS Radio perch atop the Northeast Vista, I’ve seen ya. I’ve seen ya pulling names from a hat and the driver’s name you pull end up being your favorite for the next 500 miles. So, for the 33 days leading up to...

WSFA

Big crowds expected at Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While the roar of racing engines will be unmistakable at this weekend’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, what may be revving at an even higher speed according to Gene Hallman, is the impact of sports on the Birmingham metro’s economy. “The economic impact calculated by the (Greater Birmingham) Convention and Visitors Bureau is in excess of $20 million” says Hallman, CEO of Zoom Motorsports which runs the event at Barber Motorsports Park. “We sold tickets in 35 states, eight countries, and more than half the tickets have been sold to fans outside of the state of Alabama. And many of those in-state fans according to Hallman are coming from far enough outside the metro that they, like their out-of-state counterparts will be spending money at hotels as well as restaurants in the Birmingham area. Hallman says the main race Sunday is already sold out with the facility ready to host upwards of 30,000 race fans. And while there are still tickets available for Friday’s events, Hallman says Saturday is close to selling out as well.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NBC Sports

Xfinity: JR Motorsports to field fifth car for Hendrick Cup regulars

JR Motorsports will field the No. 88 Chevrolet in an additional five Xfinity Series races this season for Hendrick Motorsports’ Cup drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron and Kyle Larson, JRM announced Tuesday. Elliott, the 2020 Cup champion, will pilot the car May 7 at Darlington Raceway. Byron will compete...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR mandates sensitivity training for Denny Hamlin

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and Toyota issue statement. Last weekend, NASCAR raced at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. The race ended in a crash as Kyle Larson made an aggressive move in an attempt to win the race. On Tuesday, the sanction noted that NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin will...
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Live Fast Motorsports crew chief Lee Leslie suspended four races for losing a wheel at Talladega

NASCAR announced Wednesday that Live Fast Motorsports crew chief Lee Leslie and two crewmembers have been suspended for the next four Cup Series races after their car had an improperly-installed wheel fall off midway through last Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway. The suspension stemmed from an incident involving the team's No. 78 Ford and driver B.J. McLeod.
TALLADEGA, AL
FanBuzz

A.J. Allmendinger Met His Wife Tara at the Indianapolis 500

It’s always interesting to learn more about NASCAR drivers’ better halves, and A.J. Allmendinger‘s wife Tara Meador is one of those racing wives who definitely deserves some recognition. Tara is A.J.’s second wife, and apart from juggling her architectural design and beauty pageant careers, she’s also constantly...
RELATIONSHIPS
NBC Sports

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover

NASCAR heads to Dover Motor Speedway this weekend for the Next Gen’s car first race at the 1-mile banked concrete track. Will Hendrick Motorsports be as dominant as was it was last season, sweeping the top four spots and leading most of the race? Will Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain become the first driver to win three races this season and follow his Talladega win with another visit to Victory Lane?
MOTORSPORTS
WTHR

Indy 500 changing qualifying process for pole position

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The race for pole position is going to be even more exciting and challenging this year for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500. The changes will be for qualifying on May 21 and 22. Day one will run as normal, but day two will have two rounds of qualifying to decide the first four rows, including pole position.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Simon Pagenaud
Marley
racer.com

IndyCar revises Indy 500 qualifying format

The 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 will feature a few revisions to its two-day qualification process. Gone is the Fast 9, replaced by the Fast 12 followed by the Fast 6. Where recent editions of Indy 500 qualifying locked the nine fastest drivers in on Saturday and carried them...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Team Penske drivers join volunteers to help spruce up Indy's Hawthorne Community Center

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, drivers and other members of Team Penske did a little painting in their free time, part of an effort to brighten up the community. Racing season is in full swing for both IndyCar and NASCAR. In fact, they have races this weekend in Birmingham and Dover, respectively. But Team Penske drivers from both sides came together in Indianapolis to lend a helping hand at the Hawthorne Community Center.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Larry McReynolds news

On Wednesday, Fox Sports announced that crew chief Larry McReynolds will return to the broadcast booth for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover. Consider Dale Earnhardt Jr. a big fan of the decision. Earnhardt tweeted his appreciation of the move after it was announced, saying that it was...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide: Dover Motor Speedway

Ten races into the Cup season, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. are among the drivers who have yet to win this year. Heading to Dover Motor Speedway for Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET on FS1) might be what Elliott, Harvick or Truex need. All three have won at the 1-mile track recently.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

It’s risk vs reward for IMSA teams at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship moves into its fourth round with competitors looking at a very different race from the previous three. From three flat circuits to one with elevation changes, a smooth surface and no 200mph straights. From the two longest races, to one of the shortest, to the first 2h40m race of the season. Sunday’s race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is the drivers’ and teams’ fourth different challenge in as many races.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Sports

Myles Rowe continuing to chase his IndyCar dreams but through additional lens this year

Blending his visual expression and competitive fervor, Myles Rowe had the perfect shot while straddling the worlds of art and speed he simultaneously strives to master. Stationed just outside the exit of Turn 4 at Texas Motor Speedway, Rowe was wearing a photo vest (instead of his usual firesuit) and wielding a Sony A7S (“a simple DSLR with great video capabilities”).
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Sonoma Raceway and Della Penna Motorsports Next Gen Foundation partner for karting event, NASCAR VIP tour

Sonoma Raceway and Della Penna Motorsports Next Gen Foundation, a 501C-3 organization, have announced a partnership that will kick off with two events – Karting Day and a NASCAR Race VIP Tour – that will go to support the DPM Next Gen Foundation’s mission to nurture a new generation of women in motorsports by sharing a love of racing, helping young girls to “see it, dream it, and do it.” As part of the partnership, Sonoma Raceway will donate a karting day and host eight girls from Della Penna on April 27. The partnership will continue during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race with pit tours and meet and greets.
SONOMA, CA
racer.com

Vintage Motorsport’s 2022 May-June issue is now available

The May/June 2022 Vintage Motorsport issue is in the mail to subscribers and if you are a subscriber, thank you! It’s also headed to newsstands at Barnes & Noble bookstores nationwide. If you’re not a subscriber, you can go to VintageMotorsport.com/Subscribe or call 877-425-4103. Single copies can be purchased at our online store.
NAPA, CA
WISH-TV

May 2022 schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday released its schedule for the Indianapolis 500 and other events in the month of May. “We have looked forward to a ‘normal’ Month of May for more than two years, and we can’t wait to see all of our loyal fans at the Racing Capital of the World,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a news release. “But as anyone who has attended even one Indianapolis 500 or GMR Grand Prix knows, there is nothing ordinary about this magical time of the year at IMS. It’s so special, with action, excitement and memories every single day. We truly welcome everyone back home again.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Armani Williams Returns to Reaume Brothers Racing in 2022

Armani Williams, the first NASCAR driver openly diagnosed on the autism spectrum will return to competition in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Reaume Brothers Racing beginning at Texas Motor Speedway next month. Williams, a native of Detroit, Michigan impressed in his series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway...
