Storms Ending…Sunny & Slightly Cooler Wednesday.

By Jenna Petracci
WJBF.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 4PM Tuesday- A cold front brought us scattered storms today. Some storms became severe, but conditions are improving now. The far southern half of the CSRA is still dealing with the last of...

www.wjbf.com

WJBF.com

It’s a fabulous Wednesday forecast

As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the low to mid 50s. We’ll see a lot of sunshine and cool temps today with highs in the upper 70s. Clear and cool tonight with morning lows in the upper 40s. Thursday is nice and dry with...
WJBF.com

Warm & Dry Rest of the Week…Rain Comes This Weekend.

As of 4PM Wednesday- After a stormy Tuesday, the sun has returned today! Temperatures warmed into the mid 70s. A northerly wind kept us 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Tomorrow morning will be chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s. As high pressure moves in, winds will shift to the south which will warm us back up each day.
WJBF.com

Fabulous Friday forecast…changes by the weekend.

High pressure will give us another lovely day with low humidity for Friday. By Saturday we’ll add a few more clouds and a touch more humidity to the mix. It’s looking like Sunday will have a better chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will start to head to the middle 80s by Sunday (May 1st!) Once we arrive into next week, we’ll see upper 80s to Near 90 degrees by Wednesday.
WJBF.com

Temperatures On The Climb, Clouds On The Way

As of 4:30PM Thursday: Another sunny day in the CSRA with only a few clouds. Temperatures were in the upper 70s lower 80s. We should be close to average tonight and tomorrow morning in the mid 50s. Clouds will clear up later tonight, but they will build through Friday. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s, but will rise over the course of the weekend, and the work week. We could get into the mid to upper 80s before next weekend.
#Csra
WJBF.com

A Drier Saturday, But Moisture Builds For Storms Sunday

As of 4:30PM Friday: A cloudier day in the CSRA but still gorgeous. Temperatures were on average in the lower 80s today. We should be warmer than average tonight and tomorrow morning in the upper 50s. Clouds will clear up a little tonight, leading to mostly sunny skies to start Saturday. However, clouds will come and go throughout the day, and maybe even bring a stray light shower or drizzle. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s tomorrow, but will continue to rise over the course of the next few days, and into the work week.
