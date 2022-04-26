Storms Ending…Sunny & Slightly Cooler Wednesday.

As of 4:30PM Friday: A cloudier day in the CSRA but still gorgeous. Temperatures were on average in the lower 80s today. We should be warmer than average tonight and tomorrow morning in the upper 50s. Clouds will clear up a little tonight, leading to mostly sunny skies to start Saturday. However, clouds will come and go throughout the day, and maybe even bring a stray light shower or drizzle. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s tomorrow, but will continue to rise over the course of the next few days, and into the work week.

