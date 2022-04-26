Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Glendale Avenue in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Three men have been arrested and face murder charges in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Phoenix last month, authorities said Monday. Anthony Covarrubias was found lying in the street with gunshot wounds near 48th Street and Ray Road in the Ahwatukee neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. on March 7, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are looking for the person who shot a woman and a man at a Phoenix freeway underpass Friday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near 26th Avenue and Cactus Road. According to police, Nissa Thomas was with a man at the Interstate 17 underpass...
PHOENIX – Officers encountered a “chaotic scene” on Sunday night after arriving at a Phoenix apartment complex where two people had been shot, one fatally, authorities said. Phoenix Police responded to a shooting call near 27th and Glendale avenues around 11:15 p.m. and found a man and...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a train Sunday night in Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian hit near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road around 8 p.m. Police say that the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Investigators are working to learn what led up to the man getting hit by the train.
2 men fighting for their lives after an auto-pedestrian collision in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday night, two people suffered injuries after getting struck by a truck in Central Phoenix. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian collision took place near 32nd Street and Thomas Road [...]
An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (TCD) -- A 47-year-old woman was taken into custody after she allegedly fatally struck two brothers who were in town for a road race because she allegedly could not control her bowels. According to the Washington City Police Department, on April 9 at approximately 2 p.m., officers...
A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
The mother of a 3-year-old who was fatally shot last month is now facing a manslaughter charge related to the boy's death. Dallas Police said on March 28, 26-year-old Lacravivonne Washington showed up at Medical City Dallas with her son, Jalexus, saying he'd been shot in a road rage incident. The child, who had been shot in the face, did not survive his injuries.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The U.S. Forest Service is trying to protect one of Arizona's oldest known structures from falling victim to the Crooks Fire that's been burning around Yavapai County. The federal agency recently shared photos of fire crews wrapping protective foil around the Palace Station, a stagecoach cabin...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)- A suspect accused of murder in Mohave county was arrested following a standoff with police on Monday. Adam Marcus Fields, 31, of Kingman, Arizona was taken into custody, but not before a four-hour-long standoff with police. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says Fields did not comply with verbal commands and a SWAT […]
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — It’s hard to imagine what Robert and Shelley Miller’s home used to look like before it was charred by the Tunnel Fire burning 15 miles north of Flagstaff. Burnt brick, melted glass and twisted metal are all that is left of the once...
A 29-year-old graduate student died in an off-roading accident last week while working on a film project near the California and Arizona border. According to the KCBS, Chapman University cinematography student Peng Wang was killed after he was partially ejected when an off-roading vehicle overturned at a sand dunes recreational area on Friday.
