Los Angeles County, CA

Cherry Kool-Aid Chicken Sandwiches to Debut at LA County Fair

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can pair one type of food with another type of food, all to create a novel dish, but you surely have to know this, if you know offbeat eats: Chances are as good as a county fair is festive that Charlie Boghosian, the founder of Chicken Charlie's, has already dreamt...

www.nbclosangeles.com

