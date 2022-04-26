Body found on Glen Erin Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The body was found on Glen Erin Street.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the case is being investigated as a homicide. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Kevin Edwards.

Hearn said Edwards’ body was found under the carport of a home. He had been shot. Edwards was last seen on April 23, 2022.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

