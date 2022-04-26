Iowa Republicans send unemployment cuts to the governor's desk

Rob Sand, Iowa's state auditor, has co-written a book about a computer software scam used to rig Powerball drawings."The Winning Ticket" comes out May 1.Catch up fast: Eddie Tipton — the security chief of the Multi-State Lottery Association headquartered in Urbandale — rigged games in as many as 17 states starting in 2005, court records show.The scam fell apart following a $16.5 million jackpot win in 2010 at a Des Moines convenience store, where security footage showed Tipton buying the ticket.Tipton pleaded guilty in 2017 to felonies linked with the scam and is serving a prison sentence of up to 25 years. What he's saying: Sand, a state prosecutor at the time, told Axios he took notes about his thoughts throughout the case.He said his new book gives insight into the state's challenges in prosecuting Tipton.Of note: Sand's co-author is Reid Forgrave, a former Des Moines Register reporter who now works for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO