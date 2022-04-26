ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Republicans send unemployment cuts to the governor's desk

By Iowa Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Republican lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday to cut unemployment benefits, sending it to the governor’s desk for her signature. The bill would cut the maximum amount of time Iowans can receive unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 16 weeks, and it would require unemployed Iowans to accept a lower-paying job...

