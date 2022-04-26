ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Matt Taylor savours ‘incredible night’ as Exeter clinch promotion

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ueu5M_0fL12zLL00

Exeter manager Matt Taylor hailed an incredible night for the club as the Grecians ended a 10-year stay in League Two by beating Barrow 2-1 at St James Park to win promotion.

In front of a packed crowd, the game itself lacked real quality as perhaps the tension of the night got to some of the Exeter players and Barrow revelled in their role as party-poopers.

Barrow went in front when a long throw hit the back post and ended up in the net off goalkeeper Cameron Dawson before Kieran Phillips’ deflected shot levelled matters 10 minutes before half-time.

There was barely a chance created in the second half, but Exeter academy graduate and captain Matt Jay drilled in a half-volley with 12 minutes remaining to fire the Grecians into League One.

“It was an incredible night for the club,” Taylor said. “It was a strange game and to fall behind to a freakish goal in that manner – and then score a deflected one ourselves – summed up the type of game it was really.

“We just had to grind out a performance that kept level in relation to the context of the game and fortunately, that chance has fallen to MJ, our captain, our academy product, a constant threat in terms of his goals and he took it so well and we saw the game out.

“I can’t remember a chance for either side in the second half – barely a chance in the first half. It just shows where the game was played, it was all in the middle of the pitch and it was difficult to gain control and I can’t remember any clear-cut chances.

“As the second half went on it was just a battle, a war of attrition and we had to be ready for our moment and MJ was.

“As soon as that goal went in, it felt like that was it because neither side was creating chances. We had to withstand a few long balls, but we were comfortable after that.”

Forest Green’s defeat to Swindon saw Exeter move alongside the leaders on 83 points, leaving the title on the line.

Taylor said: “There are two games to go and it’s all level on points, but we have to enjoy this moment first.”

Barrow boss Phil Brown said: “Their surface is an absolute bowling green and they play second ball, percentage football – more direct, if you like, and I didn’t expect it.

“But that is how they have got promotion and they deserve promotion. It is not about tonight, it is about the previous 43 games and they have been more consistent than we have.

“I have just said those words to the players that next season we want to feel what they are feeling right now.

“It is possible if they listen to what I have got to say and we do enough of the horrible side of the game and the good side will take care of itself.

“(Exeter) have done it over the course of the season and good luck to them. We wish them well next season.

“The second goal was going to be important and we sensed we were going to be up against it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit

The head of the United Nations has described Ukraine as “an epicentre of unbearable heartache and pain” shortly before Russia’s first strike on the capital since Moscow’s forces retreated weeks ago. Russia pounded targets all over Ukraine on Thursday, including the attack on Kyiv that struck...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Dawson
newschain

Graham Potter determined for Brighton to finish season strongly

Brighton boss Graham Potter intends finishing the season with a flourish even though his team appear safe from Premier League relegation. Potter is preparing for Saturday’s trip to Wolves with Brighton sitting in 11th place, 12 points above the bottom three, but refuses to use the game to assess some fringe players in his squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Blue Lord continues Mullins domination of Punchestown

Blue Lord narrowly got the better of Coeur Sublime in a thrilling battle for the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at Punchestown. Having disappointed slightly in the Arkle at Cheltenham when only third behind Edwardstone, he gained compensation in the colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede. The race said plenty...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grecians#Exeter Academy#Mj
newschain

Lloyd Jones available for Cambridge’s clash with Cheltenham

Cambridge defender Lloyd Jones is available for the final game of the season at home against Cheltenham after his red card last week was overturned. Jones was shown a straight red card in the 5-1 defeat at Sunderland when conceding an early penalty, but the club successfully appealed against his dismissal.
SOCCER
newschain

Michael Carberry to lead cricket-focused Kick It Out project

Former England international Michael Carberry will lead a Kick It Out project to identify and address the challenges facing under-represented groups in cricket. Carberry, who has spoken in the past about the difficulties faced by those who speak out against racism in the sport, has been appointed as Kick It Out’s director of the new project.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Football rumours: Burnley eyeing Wayne Rooney to succeed Sean Dyche

Wayne Rooney is reportedly Burnley’s first choice to take over from former manager Sean Dyche. According to The Sun, the Derby manager heads a list of candidates which includes Middlesbrough’s Chris Wilder and Alex Neil of Sunderland. The paper says bosses at the club believe Rooney’s stature in the game could help with attracting players, while the ex-England striker’s desire to coach in the Premier League is well known.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Company which helped set up European Super League holds meeting in Brussels

The company which helped set up the European Super League is holding a private meeting to discuss the future of European football in Brussels on Thursday. The PA news agency has seen a copy of an invitation to an event at the Stanhope Hotel in the Belgian capital, where confirmed participants were listed as including Vincenzo Ampolo, the manager of Juventus chairman’s Andrea Agnelli’s office.
UEFA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy