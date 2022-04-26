ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Leam Richardson: Wigan’s experience can get us over the line

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fIVns_0fL12gom00

Leam Richardson is still confident Wigan will seal promotion on the last day of the season despite throwing away a 2-0 lead in losing 3-2 at Portsmouth.

Latics needed only a point from their trip to Fratton Park to guarantee a return to the Sky Bet Championship after two years in League One.

They looked on course when Callum Lang’s 38th-minute diving header and a Will Keane strike in first-half stoppage time put them into a commanding position.

But George Hirst scored twice from inside the penalty area in the space of three minutes early in the second half to get Pompey back on level terms.

Substitute Aiden O’Brien then fired home three minutes from time with a fine left-foot finish to seal Pompey’s incredible fightback.

Wigan need to match Rotherham or MK Dons’ results when they travel to Shrewsbury on Saturday to be sure of going up automatically.

Wigan boss Richardson, whose side also hold a goal difference advantage of six goals over the third-placed Dons, said: “The manner of the defeat is not great, when you are 2-0 up and you have worked hard.

“Over the course of the night they probably shaded it.

“No game is easy. Tonight there was a challenge in front of us and we have tripped a little bit.

“The lads have worked hard. We are top of the table after 45 games and after 46 games you end up where you deserve to be.

“We have worked hard to get where we are. We just have to do on Saturday what we have done all season.

“As we have done all season we will just be concentrating on ourselves.

“We have plenty of experience in our dressing room and that will serve us well.”

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley was delighted with the spirit shown by his side.

Cowley said: “It was a great night, a brilliant way for us to finish our home season.

“I was disappointed to go in 2-0 down at half-time because we had played well.

“The second goal was really soft from our perspective.

“We know we have come a long way together and know there is a lot of fight and spirit in this group.

“We showed that in the second half and said at half-time that if we got one we would get two and if we got two we would get three.

“It was about fight, determination and spirit. That is what the supporters want and we did it for them tonight.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit

The head of the United Nations has described Ukraine as “an epicentre of unbearable heartache and pain” shortly before Russia’s first strike on the capital since Moscow’s forces retreated weeks ago. Russia pounded targets all over Ukraine on Thursday, including the attack on Kyiv that struck...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
Person
Danny Cowley
Person
Aiden O'brien
Person
Callum Lang
Person
Leam Richardson
Person
Will Keane
Person
George Hirst
newschain

Michael Carberry to lead cricket-focused Kick It Out project

Former England international Michael Carberry will lead a Kick It Out project to identify and address the challenges facing under-represented groups in cricket. Carberry, who has spoken in the past about the difficulties faced by those who speak out against racism in the sport, has been appointed as Kick It Out’s director of the new project.
SPORTS
newschain

John Akinde hoping to start for Colchester against Walsall

Colchester forward John Akinde could be in line for a recall for the final home game of the Sky Bet League Two season against Walsall. U’s boss Wayne Brown had named an unchanged starting XI again for the win at Newport, which helped pull his team further clear of the drop zone.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sky Bet Championship
newschain

Charles expresses concern for asylum seekers during community centre visit

The Prince of Wales expressed concern and a “need to do something” about the situation of asylum seekers he met at a community centre in west London. The prince paid a visit to the West London Welcome (WLW) centre near Hammersmith on Thursday, where he was given a tour and spoke with several refugees and asylum seekers who benefit from the centre’s services.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

It looks like I’m leaving – Tony Mowbray on his way out at Blackburn

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has made a decision over his future at the club and looks set to leave Ewood Park after five years in charge. Rovers are chasing a play-off place with two games of the Sky Bet Championship season remaining, but Mowbray says he has not heard anything from the club’s hierarchy about his future.
SOCCER
newschain

Oxford to check on Herbie Kane and Mark Sykes

Oxford will check on midfielders Herbie Kane and Mark Sykes as they prepare to finish their League One campaign by hosting Doncaster on Saturday. Kane came off at half-time in the 2-1 loss at Rotherham last weekend due to a thigh problem, and Sykes then followed in the second half because of a hamstring issue.
SOCCER
newschain

Graham Potter determined for Brighton to finish season strongly

Brighton boss Graham Potter intends finishing the season with a flourish even though his team appear safe from Premier League relegation. Potter is preparing for Saturday’s trip to Wolves with Brighton sitting in 11th place, 12 points above the bottom three, but refuses to use the game to assess some fringe players in his squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Former Lib Dem MP and campaigner formally settles phone hacking claim

Former Liberal Democrat MP Dr Evan Harris has formally settled a claim against News Group Newspapers (NGN) over unlawful information gathering – supported by actor Hugh Grant. Dr Harris accepted “substantial damages” from NGN, publisher of the now-defunct News of the World and The Sun, to settle his claim...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy