The Boston Bruins will play host to their Atlantic Division rivals, the Florida Panthers in tonight’s matchup. This is the third meeting between these two teams this season as the series is tied, 1-1 with the home team winning both times. The Panthers are leading the league in points right now with 120 while the Bruins have clinched a playoff spot, but playing for betting seeding as they are currently locked into a wild card position. With that, it’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Bruins prediction and pick.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO