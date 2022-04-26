ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Moving Day For Tampa’s ‘97X.’

Cover picture for the articleCox Media Group has set a date for the official frequency move of modern rock “97X” Tampa. With Spanish Broadcasting Group approaching the closing of its purchase of WSUN (97.1) and WPYO Orlando (95.3)...

