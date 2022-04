A White House official has said Americans aged over 60 year old should get a second coronavirus booster shot as the highly contagious BA.2 variant spreads across the US.Dr Ashish K Jha, who was appointed as president Joe Biden’s new Covid-19 response coordinator last month, told Fox News on Sunday there was "pretty compelling" new data to support a new round of boosters for older people.It comes after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the so-called "stealth" subvariant of omicron, known as BA.2, is now the dominant coronavirus variant in the US.Last week, the...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO