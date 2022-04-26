ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Valley, IL

Cherry Valley PD looking for new Deputy Chief

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cherry Valley Police Department is looking for a new deputy chief.

The village is growing, according to the Chief of Police Roy Bethge, and crime is growing along with it. Bethge also noted that law enforcement is changing, with more emphasis being shifted to administrative duties.

The department is looking for someone who can not only help with the new responsibilities being placed on police departments due to new laws, but also someone who can help in looking over new hires.

They added that having more experienced people on the force is a win-win for everyone. People interested in the position need 10 years a full-time police officer and three years at the rank of sergeant or above.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Coroner ID’s 19-year-old killed in 11th Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified Deontay Turner, 19, as the victim of a fatal shooting on 11th Street last week. Police were called to the area of 11th Street and 6th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14th. Turner was found at the scene. He was taken to […]
