Cherry Valley PD looking for new Deputy Chief

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cherry Valley Police Department is looking for a new deputy chief.

The village is growing, according to the Chief of Police Roy Bethge, and crime is growing along with it. Bethge also noted that law enforcement is changing, with more emphasis being shifted to administrative duties.

The department is looking for someone who can not only help with the new responsibilities being placed on police departments due to new laws, but also someone who can help in looking over new hires.

They added that having more experienced people on the force is a win-win for everyone. People interested in the position need 10 years a full-time police officer and three years at the rank of sergeant or above.

