ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria Police name victim in fatal shooting near Hanson Way, Main Street

By Santa Maria Times Staff Report
Lompoc Record
 2 days ago

The 61-year-old man found dead with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle near Hanson Way and Main Street on Saturday has been identified as Luis Bernabe Jimenez, according to Santa Maria Police. Detectives now are requesting public assistance with the...

lompocrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
SFGate

Kidnapped California baby found, 3 suspects detained

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped from his San Francisco Bay Area home was found Tuesday and three suspects were detained, police said. The baby, Brandon Cuellar, was unharmed but was taken to a hospital as a precaution, San Jose Police Department officials said during a news conference.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 3-12

Jury convicts Oxnard man of 2021 murder

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that a 21-year-old man from Oxnard was found guilty of first degree murder for a 2021 gang-involved incident in which he fatally shot another man in the head. The post Jury convicts Oxnard man of 2021 murder appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
CBS LA

Two people stabbed in Mission Hills; Authorities searching for suspect

Authorities are searching for the suspect wanted in connection with a pair of stabbings that occurred in Mission Hills Sunday evening. The circumstances surrounding the event were not immediately clear, though both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were said to be in "fair to serious" condition. The stabbing occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Sepulveda Boulevard. There was no suspect information available. 
MISSION HILLS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Police looking for man who stole eight pairs of sunglasses

MONTEREY, Calif (KION-TV)-- Monterey Police Department said they are looking for a man who stole sunglasses from a Kiosk at the Del Monte Shopping Center Tuesday at 2:26 p.m. Police said the man stole eight Gucci sunglasses from the Macy's. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Lidio Soriano at 831-646-3812 or to remain The post Monterey Police looking for man who stole eight pairs of sunglasses appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jason D Shevach Hurt after Bicycle Crash on Highway 154 [Santa Barbara, CA]

20-Year-Old Bicyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run near Lakeview Drive. At around 7:30 p.m., a Toyota Scion struck 20-year-old Shevach as be was bicycling in the shoulder, for reasons unknown. Authorities rushed to the scene and transported the injured bicyclist to a nearby hospital for treatment of major injuries. Moreover, the suspect...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy