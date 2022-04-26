ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia ending gas shipments to Poland

By Simon Druker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lydlR_0fL0z85g00

April 26 (UPI) -- Gas shipments from Russian-owned energy provider Gazprom to Poland have been suspended, the Polish government said on Tuesday.

Poland's state gas company, PGNiG, said in a statement that it received a letter from Gazprom announcing the suspension under the Yamal contract.

"The company monitors the situation and is prepared for various scenarios. Currently, deliveries to recipients are carried out in accordance with the demand," PGNiG said on Twitter.

PGNiG bought 53% of its imports from the Russian company in the first quarter of this year.

Since the start of April, Russia has demanded foreign entities pay for commodities such as oil and gas in rubles, rather than other internationally accepted currencies. The move was in response to a bevy of international sanctions against the Russian government due to the invasion of Ukraine.

So far, Poland has refused the demand.

PGNiG said it is prepared to obtain gas from alternate sources and that its underground gas storage reservoirs are currently almost 80% full.

"The balance sheet is supplemented by domestic gas production and fuel reserves accumulated in underground gas storage facilities," the company told CNN.

Poland's minister overseeing energy responded on Tuesday afternoon, reassuring people the country has an adequate supply.

"Poland has the necessary gas reserves and sources of supply that protect our security, because we have been effectively independent of Russia for years. Our warehouses are 76% full. There will be gas in Polish homes, " Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa said during a press conference.

IN THIS ARTICLE
