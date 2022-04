NEW BEDFORD — Sydnee Ramos is the kind of player New Bedford softball coach Harry Lowe loves to see batting leadoff. "She's our best hitter and we want to get her as many at-bats as possible," Lowe said. "She's a hard-nosed player who knows how to play the game. She hits the ball hard, she gets on base, and she makes all the plays in the field."

