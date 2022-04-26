Elmira sports franchises to hold press events Wednesday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the region’s top sports attractions will make some major announcements.

On Wednesday, Elmira’s First Arena will hold a special press event announcing the future of pro hockey at the venue. The event is slated for 1:30 pm and will feature first-year tenant Steve Donner who signed a new deal with arena owners, the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency, this past year.

Donner tells 18 Sports that fans will be thrilled to hear the news regarding hockey’s future at First Arena and in the region.

Later in the day, the Elmira Pioneers will hold their annual season kickoff press conference featuring former First Arena tenants, CAN-USA. Pioneers owners Robbie and Nellie Nichols will be on hand along with team general manager, Marc Witt.

The Pios press event will address the upcoming season with some announcements on promotional events and roster moves. The event is scheduled for 4 pm at the Clarion Inn (formerly the Elmira Holiday Inn) on Water Street.

CAN-USA and the CCIDA could not come to terms on a new agreement this past summer for First Arena’s use. The CCIDA was then able to negotiate a new deal with Donner’s ownership group, who has been aiming to bring pro hockey back after the Elmira Enforcers did not play at First Arena this past season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

18 Sports will be at both events on Wednesday and will keep you updated on the latest developments on-air and online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.