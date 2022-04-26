ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira sports franchises to hold press events Wednesday

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PIWZH_0fL0yW3G00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the region’s top sports attractions will make some major announcements.

On Wednesday, Elmira’s First Arena will hold a special press event announcing the future of pro hockey at the venue. The event is slated for 1:30 pm and will feature first-year tenant Steve Donner who signed a new deal with arena owners, the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency, this past year.

Donner tells 18 Sports that fans will be thrilled to hear the news regarding hockey’s future at First Arena and in the region.

Later in the day, the Elmira Pioneers will hold their annual season kickoff press conference featuring former First Arena tenants, CAN-USA. Pioneers owners Robbie and Nellie Nichols will be on hand along with team general manager, Marc Witt.

The Pios press event will address the upcoming season with some announcements on promotional events and roster moves. The event is scheduled for 4 pm at the Clarion Inn (formerly the Elmira Holiday Inn) on Water Street.

CAN-USA and the CCIDA could not come to terms on a new agreement this past summer for First Arena’s use. The CCIDA was then able to negotiate a new deal with Donner’s ownership group, who has been aiming to bring pro hockey back after the Elmira Enforcers did not play at First Arena this past season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

18 Sports will be at both events on Wednesday and will keep you updated on the latest developments on-air and online.

WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman killed after hit by train in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WETM 18 News

CDC: Over 5 Twin Tiers Counties now listed as High-Risk

(WETM) – Several counties in Upstate New York are now listed as “Orange Zone”, High-Risk counties for COVID-19, according to the CDC. In the Twin Tiers, there are at least five counties considered High Risk, out of a total of 40 in the country. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s County Map listed Chemung, […]
WETM 18 News

One dead in Canisteo crash; coroner called to scene

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has died after a vehicle crash near Canisteo Thursday afternoon, according to the County Coroner. Steuben County Coroner Stephen Copp told 18 News that crews were called out to a vehicle accident on State Route 36 between Bush Hill Road and Gravel Run Road in the Town of Canisteo […]
CANISTEO, NY
