Major Renovation Underway at Cam’s Bar and Eatery in Brooklyn Park

Every pro pitmaster knows it: if you want the best summer barbecue, then you need the best fuel.You can spend obsessive amounts of time finessing every other grilling detail – the barbecue you buy, the sauces you apply, the meat or veggie protein you source. But use poor-quality charcoal and you’ll always be selling your feast short.Charcoal is rarely given thought by most home grillers, and yet it’s one of the most important factors in how your food turns out, impacting everything from flavour to cook time.You need to think of charcoal as an ingredient. After all, it is literally...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO