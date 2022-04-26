ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Coalition for Kids to offer after-school programs to county students

By Robert Houk
Johnson City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoalition for Kids is partnering with Washington County Schools to offer after-school programs for county students. Jerry Boyd, the director of county schools, told the more than 200 donors who attended an annual fundraising luncheon at the Coalition for Kids facility in Johnson City on Tuesday that he was “excited” to...

Fox News

School principals meet Biden Ed. Sec. after asking him to ‘ban hostile parents’ from school grounds

School principals met with Biden’s Education Secretary on Monday to discuss how best to navigate education in the post-COVID world. The meeting between the National Association of Secondary School Principles (NASSP) and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona comes months after the group requested the Biden administration "ban hostile parents and individuals from school grounds who threaten our safety."
The 74

New Data: Innovations in 161 Schools to Aid Marginalized Students

Encouraging innovation in schools right now can feel sorely out of touch with educators’ current realities. As I heard a school leader say in a focus group last fall, pushing for innovation is like “trying to remodel your kitchen when your living room is on fire.” But new data suggests that some schools are finding […]
Paso Robles Daily News

Local high school students serve on Must! Charities Youth Board

Youth board volunteers at local charities, helps raise funds. – Must! Charities Youth Board is investing more than just money in their community. Through a strategic nine-month program, area high school students are challenged to look beyond their social circles and identify the social needs our community faces, to then volunteer for organizations serving those needs and create a fundraising campaign around those causes.
WJHL

Marion chosen to participate in ‘Work from Home’ project

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — A Southwest Virginia town has been chosen as one of the five communities in the state to take part in a pilot project geared at appealing to remote workers. A release from the Town of Marion states the 2022 Virginia Main Street Work from Home pilot project will provide services to […]
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
Rolling Stone

Texas School Board Ousts Teacher Over Pro-LGBTQ Rainbow Stickers

Click here to read the full article. A teacher in North Texas received official notice Friday that she’ll be out of a job at the end of the school year after she objected to the school’s removal of pro-LGBTQ “safe space” stickers from the school building. Rachel Stonecipher, a teacher in the Dallas suburb of Irving, found out Friday that her contract at the school would not be renewed. “The Board approved the Administration’s recommendation by a vote of 6-0, with one member absent,” reads the notice. “Based on this action, your probationary Chapter 21 Contract was terminated and your employment...
Virginia Mercury

With nowhere else to go, some Virginia foster children have been sleeping in government offices

Over a six-month period last year, 163 children in Virginia spent at least one night in hotels, emergency rooms or local government offices due to a shortage of foster homes and other permanent housing, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday. In response, Youngkin’s administration is launching a task force charged with bringing government partners together to […] The post With nowhere else to go, some Virginia foster children have been sleeping in government offices appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Phys.org

Parents' reactions while helping with math shape young children's achievement

As educators and industry mull strategies for attracting more young adults to math-oriented professions, a new study in the journal Child Development suggests that children's early experiences doing math homework and activities with their parents shape their motivation and achievement. Cultivating a love of mathematics in young people—and inspiring the...
On Target News

Public Schools that allow Transgender Athletes to participate in Girls’ Sports to face Penalties in Tennessee

Tennessee will soon add penalties against public schools that allow transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports, under legislation recently signed into law by Republican Gov. Bill Lee. Lee quietly signed the proposal last Friday without comment. The governor had previously signed a measure last year mandating that student...
WJHL

Nearly $2K raised for slain Fall Branch student

FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fall Branch Elementary student Jessie Allen was just 7 years old when he and his grandmother were killed in a Chuckey home. While the circumstances surrounding the child’s and 59-year-old Sherry Cole’s deaths remain unclear, the tragic aftermath left behind funeral expenses, which the school hopes to offset with donations. […]
Washington Examiner

Why homeschooling is growing

A rapidly growing number of families are opting to educate their children at home, and both parents and children are finding great satisfaction in the experience. Increasingly, homeschool parents are stepping up to equip their children with the learning skills and academic knowledge to help them make informed decisions. COVID-19...
actionnews5.com

Bluff City Life: Tues., 19 Apr

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Kayla Rodriguez Graff, MBA | Co-Founder & CEO of Sweet Bio | sweetbio.com. Isaac Rodriguez, PhD | Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer of SweetBio sweetbio.com. Melanie A. Keller, RN, BSN, MHA | President & CEO of Meritan, Apelah...
