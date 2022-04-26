ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD: 3-year-old girl shot and killed in French Quarter, teen suspect arrested

By Michaela Romero
brproud.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of 18-year-old Donell E. Barthelemy on Wednesday night. According to a report received from the NOPD at 9:48 p.m., the suspect was arrested for two homicides, including the one that resulted in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old girl in the 400...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

