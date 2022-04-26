ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, OH

New technology at UTMC used to diagnose early lung cancer

13abc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClients left in the dark after not hearing from...

www.13abc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Massachusetts woman claims she was impregnated with wrong embryo during $12,000 IVF treatment in lawsuit against SAME fertility specialist who mistakenly switched two different families' embryos more than 20 years ago

A Massachusetts couple seeking to get pregnant discovered the woman was carrying a stranger's embryo and is suing their fertility clinic and its staff, including a specialist who was responsible for a similar mix-up in the 1990s. The woman, known only as Jane Doe, became pregnant in July 2021 after...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
The Independent

Twin baby died following ‘neglect’ after hospital ‘failed to provide basic care’

A baby died from “neglect” after staff failed to provide “basic medical care” and ensure he was screened for infection, an inquest has heard.Kingsley Olasupo passed away at Royal Bolton Hospital following a catalogue of mistakes by the staff responsible for his care.On Thursday a coroner ruled Kingsley’s death had been contributed to by neglect, and could have been avoided had he been given antibiotics for an infection earlier.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted to clinical negligence, as revealed by The Independent.His parents, Tunde Olasupo and Nicola Daley have waited three years for the inquest into their son’s death...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Ants#Utmc
The Lima News

Putnam County ranked 5th healthiest in Ohio

OTTAWA — Putnam County was ranked the fifth healthiest county in Ohio in the 2022 County Health Rankings report, earning high marks for quality of life, health behaviors and favorable social and economic factors that lead to good health. The annual report, which measures a variety of health outcomes...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy