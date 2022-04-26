ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City named Most Charming Small Town in Kansas

By Daniel Fair
 2 days ago

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — In its 150th year since it was established, the city of Dodge City was named the Most Charming Small Town in Kansas by the travel website Trips to Discover .

“Once considered to be the wildest town in the Wild West, with a cast of colorful characters, including gamblers, cowboys, and prostitutes, Dodge City offers plenty of historic charms,” author K.C. Dermody wrote about the small community in southwest Kansas.

“Boot Hill Museum focuses on its heritage with entertaining historical exhibits, and there are trolley tours of historic sites, along with mock gunfights complete with costumed cowboys. Grabbing a drink in one of the saloons is a great way to soak up the atmosphere,” said Dermody.

New public fishing lake set to open in Kansas

Dermody cited the colorful cast of characters, entertaining exhibits, and experiences as reasons that Dodge City tops her list in the state of Kansas.

“We are excited to be ranked the Most Charming Small Town in Kansas by Trips to Discover,” Megan Welsh, manager of the Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “Living and working here, we know how great our town is. It’s nice to have these sentiments upheld by professional travel writers.”

For more information on the other small towns listed, you can visit Trips to Discover’s website by clicking here .

