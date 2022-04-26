PC investigating employees’ claims of racial harassment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Providence College employees claim they’ve been subject to racism and discrimination at the school.

Dozens of people attended a rally Tuesday in support of John Dunbar, a public safety lieutenant, and Dr. Anthony Rodriguez, associate professor of elementary and special education. Dunbar and Rodriguez say they’ve been harassed and retaliated against.

“Instead of seeing you as the key to success, they see you as a threat and come down hard on you,” Rodriguez said.

Dunbar has worked at PC since 1991 and said he has dealt with racism and discrimination over the years. When he was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant in 2017, Dunbar said the situation escalated. He’s now looking for answers from PC.

“Providence College will never be a beloved community when racial discrimination is allowed to continue,” Dunbar added.

Ernest Frimpong, a PC student, told 12 News that Dunbar has positively impacted life on campus.

“Sometimes you just don’t feel comfortable. He’s always been someone to shine that light and be like, ‘Hey, if you need anything, I’ve got you,’ so it’s important as many times that he’s there for us — we be there now,” Frimpong said.

Carolyn Cronin, PC’s assistant director of media relations, said they’re investigating the claims.

“We take any assertions made seriously and are reviewing them at this time,” Cronin said in a statement. “The college is and has been committed to a culture of continuous improvement; to that end we will re-examine ourselves and our processes in an effort to improve and to become the beloved community we aspire to be.”

Dunbar continues to work at the school. PC declined to comment further regarding the allegations.

