ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

PC investigating employees’ claims of racial harassment

By Matt Paddock, Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exyli_0fL0vy2L00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Providence College employees claim they’ve been subject to racism and discrimination at the school.

Dozens of people attended a rally Tuesday in support of John Dunbar, a public safety lieutenant, and Dr. Anthony Rodriguez, associate professor of elementary and special education. Dunbar and Rodriguez say they’ve been harassed and retaliated against.

“Instead of seeing you as the key to success, they see you as a threat and come down hard on you,” Rodriguez said.

Dunbar has worked at PC since 1991 and said he has dealt with racism and discrimination over the years. When he was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant in 2017, Dunbar said the situation escalated. He’s now looking for answers from PC.

“Providence College will never be a beloved community when racial discrimination is allowed to continue,” Dunbar added.

RELATED: PC names new dorm after former president

Ernest Frimpong, a PC student, told 12 News that Dunbar has positively impacted life on campus.

“Sometimes you just don’t feel comfortable. He’s always been someone to shine that light and be like, ‘Hey, if you need anything, I’ve got you,’ so it’s important as many times that he’s there for us — we be there now,” Frimpong said.

Carolyn Cronin, PC’s assistant director of media relations, said they’re investigating the claims.

“We take any assertions made seriously and are reviewing them at this time,” Cronin said in a statement. “The college is and has been committed to a culture of continuous improvement; to that end we will re-examine ourselves and our processes in an effort to improve and to become the beloved community we aspire to be.”

Dunbar continues to work at the school. PC declined to comment further regarding the allegations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

Related
The Providence Journal

Public safety officer at Providence College claims history of discrimination by superiors, colleagues

PROVIDENCE — A public-safety lieutenant says Providence College has harassed him and stripped him of most of his duties because he is Black.  Members of the college’s Coalition Against Racism plan to hold a news conference on campus Tuesday at noon to protest the alleged treatment of Lt. John Dunbar, the third-highest ranking officer in his...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Education
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Society
Daily Fort Worth

“Are you born in the United States?” Allegedly drunk, psychology professor at the ‘most liberal college in America’ was caught on video disturbing local business employees saying racial and offending comments

Described by The Atlantic as the ‘most liberal college in America’ few years ago and by P. Review as “one of the most distinctive colleges in the nation,” the Reed College recently gathered a lot of attention nationwide after a Reed College professor was seen in a viral video making offensive and racist comments at a local business drive-thru while in his vehicle and allegedly drunk. Few days after the video was posted on TikTok, the college made their first public announcement informing everyone they are aware of the incident supporting the victims in the video.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS News

University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according to...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#Providence College#Racial Injustice#Racism
AOL Corp

Black, Asian law students call for professor to be suspended over racist remarks

Several national law student associations are calling for Amy Wax, a University of Pennsylvania Law School professor who for years has espoused openly racist rhetoric, to be suspended from campus and prevented from speaking to students. The National Black Law Students Association, the National Asian Pacific American Law Student Association,...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Special Education
WTNH

Neighborhoods riddled with racist flyers in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Racist flyers from a group called the “New England Nationalist Socialist Club” were found in several West Hartford neighborhoods, according to police. The West Hartford Police Department found the flyers in the areas of Whitman Avenue, Fernridge Park, Walton Drive, and Braeburn Road on Monday. West Hartford police are working […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WPRI 12 News

Officers: No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Depp

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — May 27, 2016, was the day that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage went from private misery to public, career-killing spectacle. Heard, who had just days ago filed for divorce, arrived at a Los Angeles courthouse to seek a temporary restraining order, showing up with a clear mark on her face, […]
CELEBRITIES
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy