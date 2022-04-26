ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Frost Advisory issued for Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and western Kansas late this evening into Saturday. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...This evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some uncertainty persists with regard to the timing and magnitude of the strongest winds. At this time, the strongest winds are anticipated to occur late this evening through noon on Saturday.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Furnas, Gosper, Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Furnas; Gosper; Harlan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PHELPS...SOUTHERN GOSPER...NORTHERN FURNAS AND NORTHWESTERN HARLAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of portions of the warned area. Therefore, this warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for southwestern Gosper and northwestern Furnas counties until 1245 AM CDT.
FURNAS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Furnas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Nebraska, including the following county, Furnas. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Elk Creek, Muddy Creek, Dry Creek, Deer Creek, Crum Creek, Timmons Creek, Swartz Creek, Turkey Creek and Beaver Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Arapahoe, Oxford, Holbrook and Edison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FURNAS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Phillips Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Phillips, central Furnas and southwestern Harlan Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1028 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wilsonville to Stamford to near Woodruff. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stamford, and Woodruff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior and Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Lancaster, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gage; Lancaster; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Northern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1034 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hallam, or 15 miles north of Beatrice, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include De Witt, Cortland, Clatonia, Hallam, Pickrell and Sprague. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Northeast Weld County Gusty high based storms will impact portions of north central Weld County through 1215 AM MDT At 1132 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking high based storms along a line extending from near Galeton to 9 miles north of Riverside Reservoir, or along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Greeley to 27 miles northwest of Fort Morgan. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grover, Purcell, Galeton, Keota, Hereford, Briggsdale, Pawnee Buttes and Barnesville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon by 245 PM CDT. Target Area: Brown The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Dakota James River At Columbia affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River At Columbia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Significant amounts of agricultural lands are flooded * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:15 AM CDT Friday was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.6 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and western Kansas late this evening into Saturday. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...This evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some uncertainty persists with regard to the timing and magnitude of the strongest winds. At this time, the strongest winds are anticipated to occur late this evening through noon on Saturday.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE

