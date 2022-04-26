ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Driver waits in Manistee while dump truck caught in utility wires

By Arielle Breen
The News Advocate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndLRc_0fL0vmgr00
A driver of a dump truck was stuck in the vehicle on Monday after the vehicle became entangled in hanging power lines in Manistee. (Submitted photos/Manistee City Fire Department)

MANISTEE — A driver of a dump truck was stuck in the vehicle on Monday after the vehicle became entangled in hanging power lines in Manistee.

The Manistee City Fire Department was called to the Washington-Third Avenue intersection at 10:22 a.m. for report of a vehicle striking low hanging wires, according to fire Chief Mark Cameron.

“Upon arrival a dump truck that was found tangled in powerlines and had broke a power pole at the ground level. The driver of the dump truck was advised to remain in the vehicle until Consumers Energy could respond to disconnect any potential energized wires,” Cameron said in an email.

He said the dump box was in the elevated posiiton and caught overhead wires.

Manistee City Fire Department, Manistee City Police Department and the Manistee Department of Public Safety director secured the scene and awaited for Consumers Energy technicians, Cameron said.

“Upon arriving the wires were disconnected at the pole and the truck freed from the entangled wires,” he said.

The incident did not impact power supply to neighboring homes and no injuries were reported.

Crews remained on the scene for nearly two hours.

The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Man dead, teen shot by intruder at Michigan home

DETROIT – A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 17-year-old girl is hospitalized after an intruder shot them in a Detroit home on Friday, April 15, WDIV Local 4 reports. The break-in and shooting happened at a home on Dickerson Street near Houston Whittier Street and Gratiot Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the report said. Police believe the suspect fled in a blue Chevy Malibu.
DETROIT, MI
