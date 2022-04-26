ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IL

Frost Advisory issued for Cass, Morgan, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Lake County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. This includes Interstate 5 and Highway 14 and 138 in Los Angeles County. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
County
Cass County, IL
County
Morgan County, IL
County
Scott County, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may locally reduce visibility.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Humboldt County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds across central and northern Nevada have diminished below advisory levels and will continue to subside overnight. Therefore, the wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Phillips FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR NORTHERN PHILLIPS COUNTY At 1142 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms from earlier in the night had ended within the area. However, radar estimates that anywhere from 3 to perhaps 6 inches of rain fell Thursday afternoon and evening. As a result, Flash flooding may still be ongoing due to continued runoff. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Long Island and Woodruff, but mainly rural areas of northern Phillips County, including the Highway 183 corridor. This includes, but is not limited to, the following streams and drainages West Cedar Creek, West Middle Cedar Creek, Spring Creek, Prairie Dog Creek, Plotner Creek, West Plum Creek, Deer Creek, Middle Cedar Creek, Big Creek, Walnut Creek and Crystal Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison; Platte FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Nebraska, including the following counties, Madison and Platte. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1138 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 5 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newman Grove, Lindsay, Humphrey and Cornlea.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
Person
Scott Frost
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert in eastern Kern County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and South Weld County, Morgan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central and South Weld County; Morgan County; Northeast Weld County A thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Weld and northwestern Morgan Counties through 1245 AM MDT At 1206 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Roggen, or 27 miles west of Fort Morgan, moving northeast at 25 mph near I-76. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wiggins, New Raymer, Keota, Orchard, Antelope Springs, Stoneham, Weldona, Jackson Reservoir, Riverside Reservoir, Goodrich and Roggen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gage, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gage; Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LANCASTER AND NORTHERN GAGE COUNTIES At 1059 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pickrell, or 11 miles north of Beatrice, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Cortland, Clatonia and Pickrell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Furnas, Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Furnas; Harlan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Phillips, central Furnas and southwestern Harlan Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1028 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wilsonville to Stamford to near Woodruff. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stamford, and Woodruff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
FURNAS COUNTY, NE
#Frost Advisory#Cass Morgan Scott#Morgan Counties
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Phillips A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PHILLIPS COUNTY At 1004 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Woodruff, or 10 miles northwest of Phillipsburg, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Phillips County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Deuel, Garden, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Deuel; Garden; Sheridan; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Cherry, Garden, Sheridan and northwestern Deuel Counties through 115 AM MDT At 1138 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Box Butte Dam to near Potter. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gordon, Oshkosh, Hay Springs, Ellsworth, White Clay, Antioch, Dogtown Flats, Lone Butte, Deer Lake, Britton Lake, Richardson Lake, Pine Ridge and Miles Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 74 and 113. Highway 250 between mile markers 1 and 48. Highway 2 between mile markers 96 and 124. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHERRY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and western Kansas late this evening into Saturday. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...This evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some uncertainty persists with regard to the timing and magnitude of the strongest winds. At this time, the strongest winds are anticipated to occur late this evening through noon on Saturday.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and western Kansas late this evening into Saturday. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...This evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some uncertainty persists with regard to the timing and magnitude of the strongest winds. At this time, the strongest winds are anticipated to occur late this evening through noon on Saturday.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and western Kansas late this evening into Saturday. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...This evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some uncertainty persists with regard to the timing and magnitude of the strongest winds. At this time, the strongest winds are anticipated to occur late this evening through noon on Saturday.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE

