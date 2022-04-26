Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene, Jones, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison; Platte FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Nebraska, including the following counties, Madison and Platte. * WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1138 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 5 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newman Grove, Lindsay, Humphrey and Cornlea.

MADISON COUNTY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO