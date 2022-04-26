ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qualifying Rules Reworked And “Expanded” For Indianapolis 500

Cover picture for the articleSPEEDWAY, Ind. — Qualifying will be a little different this year for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500. Over the last decade, qualifying has taken place the weekend prior to race day on Memorial Day weekend. Qualifying will take place Saturday, May 21st, and Sunday, May 22nd....

