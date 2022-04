The City of Urbana was recently named as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 20th consecutive year. Earlier this month, an award ceremony for Central Ohio Tree City USA communities was held at Ariel Foundation Park in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Over 3,400 communities nationwide and over 200 communities in Ohio have been historically designated as Tree City USA communities. In addition to Urbana, other neighboring communities were also named as Tree City USA communities, including West Liberty, Bellefontaine, Springfield, Marysville, and London.

URBANA, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO