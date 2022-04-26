ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Coast Guard rescues hikers stranded on cliffside along Oregon coast

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANZANITA, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a cliffside on the Oregon coast on Monday evening. No one was hurt in the incident, the Coast Guard said. Reports came...

katu.com

KATU.com

Portland Fire & Rescue investigates string of RV fires

PORTLAND, Ore. — The list continues to grow: Shells of what once were RVs or homes for some are now burned out with nothing left. “I was on my couch Friday night. It was an explosion,” Chris Pearcey said. Pearcey lives near a RV fire that happened in...
PORTLAND, OR
State
Oregon State
The Oregonian

Meyers Beach is one of the most scenic beaches on the Oregon coast, and a perfect getaway

On a coastline full of incredible scenery, Meyers Beach stands out as one of the best. Also known as Meyers Creek Beach, the southern Oregon coast destination is seven miles south of the town of Gold Beach, nestled between Cape Sebastian and Pistol River. Drivers who pass by on U.S. 101 know this stretch as one of the most scenic parts of the highway, and those who choose to pull off and stretch their legs will not be disappointed.
GOLD BEACH, OR
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

12-Year-Old Ties Idaho Fishing Record With Nearly 10 Footer

A northern Idaho boy has tied a state catch and release fishing record for Idaho after spending nearly an hour reeling in a sturgeon that measured just shy of 120 inches. While under the instruction of his father and a guide from Jones Sport Fishing of Deary, Idaho, 12-year-old Tyler Grimshaw cemented himself into state record books after hooking and successfully reeling in a 9-foot, 11-inch sturgeon. State fishermen are calling the accomplishment a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
IDAHO STATE
KATU.com

Police identify man found dead on Oregon coast near Lincoln City park

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Detectives identified the person whose body was found on the beach in Lincoln City earlier this month as a man with ties to Washington state. On the morning of April 7, a beachcomber found the man dead and partially buried in the sand near the base of a cliff embankment on the beach south of Canyon Drive Park.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KGW

Wolf population in Oregon flounders after poaching, car crashes

PORTLAND, Ore. — The growth of Oregon's wolf population slowed significantly last year because 21 animals were poisoned by poachers, hit by cars or were killed by wildlife officials after they attacked livestock, state wildlife authorities said Wednesday. The 2021 census counted 175 wolves, up just two animals from...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Driver okay after crashing down embankment of Santiam River

LEBANON, Ore. — A driver is okay, after his car crashed down an embankment of the Santiam River on Tuesday morning, according to the Lebanon Fire District. At around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, crews responded to a report of a crash down the embankment off of Berlin Road in Lebanon.
LEBANON, OR
KDRV

Tar spill reaches Smith River according to U.S. Forest Service

GASQUET, Cal.-- The Six Rivers National Forest has confirmed that a tar like material that spilled from a crashed truck along Highway 199 has reached the Smith River. While the entrance of any foreign substance into a waterway can cause harm to a habitat, officials are reporting that this trailer was filled with hot asphalt binder, which will turn into a solid substance once the temperature reaches about 100-125 degrees, and also means the material turned into a solid once it hit the river.
SMITH RIVER, CA
KATU.com

Sheriff: Second kayak found in search for missing Eugene woman

MONROE, Ore. — The search continues for a Eugene woman who went missing while kayaking near Monroe over the weekend. 23-year-old Mariana Dukes and 26-year-old Joseph Bendix went kayaking on the Long Tom River Saturday. Bendix's body was found Monday morning. On Tuesday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office says...
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

Construction worker killed at Wilsonville job site, deputies say

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — A construction worker died at a job site on Tuesday after being hit by a construction vehicle, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Southwest Industrial Way in Wilsonville, deputies said. Deputies said the driver of...
WILSONVILLE, OR

